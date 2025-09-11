Fact-Check: Former Nepal First Lady Recovering After Attack, Amid Death Rumours

Rabi Laxmi Chitrakar, wife of former Prime Minister Jhala Nath Khanal, is recovering from severe burn injuries after her house was set on fire during violent protests in Nepal. Earlier rumours had suggested she had died, but her condition has since been confirmed as improving.
A group of protesters forced her inside her residence before setting it ablaze. She was rushed to Kirtipur Burn Hospital in critical condition, where doctors continue to treat her injuries.
The attack took place amid escalating demonstrations in Kathmandu, where protesters have targeted government buildings and residences of political leaders. The unrest stems from anger over restrictions on social media and broader demands for political change.
President Ram Chandra Paudel has appealed for calm, while authorities face growing pressure to contain the violence and restore order.
The Army Chief, General Ashok Raj Sigdel, personally visited former Chief Justice Sushila Karki at her residence around 2 a.m., urging her to take up the role of interim Chief Executive. She initially hesitated but agreed about 15 hours later following a formal request from Gen Z protest groups.
Mayor Balendra Shah, whose name was also considered by protesters, expressed support for Karki’s leadership.
General Sigdel has reportedly held multiple discussions with Gen Z leaders and other stakeholders, aiming to restore order quickly and establish an interim government in Nepal by either Thursday or Friday.
Sushila Karki, Nepal’s first woman Chief Justice, retired in June 2017 under contentious circumstances, when an impeachment motion was introduced against her but was not pursued following her retirement.
The interim leadership move comes after two days of protests linked to a social media ban, corruption allegations, and demands for restoration of civil rights. The Army is expected to support the interim administration and help facilitate the drafting of a new constitution, with many viewing the existing one as outdated.
The crisis deepened as protests against corruption and misgovernance left at least 30 people dead and more than 1,000 injured, even as Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli resigned amid escalating violence. The unrest has triggered curfews, mass jailbreaks, and emergency responses from neighbouring India.
The Indian Army has extended leave for Nepali Gorkha soldiers and temporarily halted their travel, assuring that those already on leave are safe. Soldiers were deployed to guard Nepal’s parliament and patrol deserted streets in Kathmandu under a night curfew from 5 p.m. to 6 a.m. In India, the Delhi Transport Corporation suspended its Delhi–Kathmandu bus service. The Ministry of External Affairs activated helplines for stranded Indian nationals and said the embassy in Kathmandu was assisting citizens in distress.