Nepal’s New Caretaker PM Karki Swears In Three Ministers Amid Political Transition

Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel administered the oath of office on Monday to three new ministers.
The swearing-in ceremony was held at the President’s Office, Sheetal Niwas, Maharajgunj.
Following the ceremony, the ministers immediately assumed their duties.
Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel administered the oath of office on Monday to three new ministers appointed by caretaker Prime Minister Sushila Karki, PTI reported. Karki, Nepal’s first woman prime minister, took office on Sunday. She appointed Kulman Ghising, Rameshwor Khanal, and Om Prakash Aryal to her cabinet the same day.
The swearing-in ceremony was held at the President’s Office, Sheetal Niwas, Maharajgunj.
Rameshwor Khanal, a former finance secretary, was sworn in as Finance Minister. Kulman Ghising, previously managing director of the Nepal Electricity Authority, was given three portfolios: Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation; Physical Infrastructure and Transport; and Urban Development. Advocate Om Prakash Aryal was appointed Minister for Home Affairs and for Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs.
Following the ceremony, the ministers immediately assumed their duties.
, a former chief justice, was appointed caretaker prime minister following a recommendation from the ‘’ protest group. Her government’s primary task is to oversee fresh elections scheduled for March 5, 2026.
After the resignation of the previous government, members of the protest movement reportedly used the communication platform Discord to discuss possible interim leadership. According to reports from local and international media outlets, several polls were conducted within Discord servers involving thousands of participants. Karki emerged as a preferred candidate, cited frequently for her legal background and perceived impartiality.
Karki’s appointment ended days of political uncertainty after the resignation of former Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli amid against a social media ban and allegations of corruption. Oli resigned last Tuesday after protesters stormed his office, demanding his removal. The demonstrations resulted in at least 72 deaths nationwide.
With PTI inputs