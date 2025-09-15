Nepal’s New Caretaker PM Karki Swears In Three Ministers Amid Political Transition

Sushila Karki, a former chief justice, was appointed caretaker prime minister following a recommendation from the ‘Gen Z’ protest group.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nepal’s New Caretaker PM Karki Swears In Three Ministers Amid Political Transition
Nepal’s New Caretaker PM Karki Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel administered the oath of office on Monday to three new ministers.

  • The swearing-in ceremony was held at the President’s Office, Sheetal Niwas, Maharajgunj.

  • Following the ceremony, the ministers immediately assumed their duties.

Nepal President Ramchandra Paudel administered the oath of office on Monday to three new ministers appointed by caretaker Prime Minister Sushila Karki, PTI reported. Karki, Nepal’s first woman prime minister, took office on Sunday. She appointed Kulman Ghising, Rameshwor Khanal, and Om Prakash Aryal to her cabinet the same day.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the President’s Office, Sheetal Niwas, Maharajgunj.

Rameshwor Khanal, a former finance secretary, was sworn in as Finance Minister. Kulman Ghising, previously managing director of the Nepal Electricity Authority, was given three portfolios: Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation; Physical Infrastructure and Transport; and Urban Development. Advocate Om Prakash Aryal was appointed Minister for Home Affairs and for Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs.

Following the ceremony, the ministers immediately assumed their duties.

Sushila Karki, a former chief justice, was appointed caretaker prime minister following a recommendation from the ‘Gen Z’ protest group. Her government’s primary task is to oversee fresh elections scheduled for March 5, 2026.

After the resignation of the previous government, members of the protest movement reportedly used the communication platform Discord to discuss possible interim leadership. According to reports from local and international media outlets, several polls were conducted within Discord servers involving thousands of participants. Karki emerged as a preferred candidate, cited frequently for her legal background and perceived impartiality.

Related Content
Related Content

Karki’s appointment ended days of political uncertainty after the resignation of former Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli amid widespread protests against a social media ban and allegations of corruption. Oli resigned last Tuesday after protesters stormed his office, demanding his removal. The demonstrations resulted in at least 72 deaths nationwide.

With PTI inputs 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. UAE Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025: Both Teams Eye Their First Win After Humiliation In Opener

  2. Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Fan Changes Jersey To India Mid-Match, Watch Video

  3. Duleep Trophy 2025 Final: Rajat Patidar-led Central Zone Beat South Zone By Six Wickets To Win Title

  4. IND Vs PAK Handshake Row: Pakistan Management Lodge Protest Against India In Dubai - Report

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav 'Dedicates' Win Over Pakistan To Pahalgam Victims – Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  2. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  3. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  5. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  5. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

Trending Stories

National News

  1. AIMIM Seeks Entry Into INDIA Bloc Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Election

  2. Hazratbal: Shrine, Politics And The Soul Of Kashmir

  3. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  4. The Forests Are Alive With The Sound Of Learning

  5. Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Month: How Caregiving Became A Partnership For One Woman

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Bashneft Refinery In Russia, Operations Continue Unaffected

  2. London’s 'Unite the Kingdom' Rally Draws 1,10,000 Amid Violence and Far-Right Rhetoric

  3. India Votes In Favour Of UNGA's ‘New York Declaration’, Endorsing Two State Solution For Palestine

  4. China Responds To Trump’s Tariff Threats: 'We Don’t Engage In Wars'

  5. Nepal PM Honors Gen Z Protestors As Martyrs, Pledges Reform

Latest Stories

  1. Emmys 2025: ‘Hacks’ Hannah Einbinder Slams Ice, Shouts ‘Free Palestine’ In First Win

  2. Waqf Amendment Act Supreme Court LIVE : SC Temporarily Suspends Key Provisions Of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025

  3. Horoscope Today, September 15, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Scorpio, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  4. Trump Blames Immigration Policy After Indian-Origin Man Killed In Dallas

  5. Nepal PM Karki Vows Justice For Gen Z Protest Violence

  6. Maharashtra Government’s Maratha Quota GR Raises Concerns Among OBC, SC, ST Communities

  7. UAE Vs OMA, Asia Cup 2025 Match 7: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In Abu Dhabi

  8. Four Pilgrims Killed, Nine Injured As Bus Collides With Truck In Jaunpur