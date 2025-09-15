Sushila Karki : The Former Chief Justice Leading Nepal Through Crisis as Interim Prime Minister

Sushila Karki previously served as Chief Justice of Nepal from 2016 to 2017. During her tenure, she oversaw several significant rulings, including the conviction of a sitting minister on corruption charges and a decision overturning the government’s appointment of a police chief. In 2017, an impeachment motion was filed against her by members of the then-ruling parties, but it was withdrawn following intervention by the Supreme Court and public demonstrations supporting judicial independence.