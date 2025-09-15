Sushila Karki : The Former Chief Justice Leading Nepal Through Crisis as Interim Prime Minister

At 73, Sushila Karki becomes Nepal’s first woman to serve as Prime Minister, stepping into leadership amid historic protests, political collapse, and a digital youth uprising that chose her through online consensus.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nepal PM Karki, Gen Z protests Nepal, protest violence, Sushila Karki first woman prime minister
Karki assumed office at the newly built Home Ministry building in the Singhdurbar Secretariat complex. Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Karki, a former Supreme Court Chief Justice, has made history as Nepal’s first female Prime Minister, appointed after mass anti-corruption protests.

  • Her name gained traction on the platform Discord, where Gen Z protestors organized leadership polls after the government collapsed.

  • Known for her anti-corruption rulings and independence, Karki previously survived an impeachment attempt and was active in Nepal’s democratic movement of the 1990s.

Sushila Karki, former Chief Justice of Nepal’s Supreme Court, has been appointed as the interim Prime Minister following the resignation of KP Sharma Oli and several members of his cabinet amid widespread anti-corruption protests. At 73, Karki becomes the first woman to hold the position of Prime Minister in Nepal’s history.

Her appointment comes after a wave of mass protests across the country, triggered by the government’s temporary ban on popular social media platforms, including Facebook and Instagram. The demonstrations, largely driven by youth, particularly members of the Gen Z demographic, quickly evolved into broader calls for government accountability, economic reform, and an end to systemic corruption.

At least 51 people were killed and more than 1,300 injured during the unrest. Protestors set fire to multiple government buildings, including the Singha Durbar, Nepal’s central administrative complex. Businesses and media offices were also damaged. Following the escalation, the military imposed a nationwide curfew and took temporary control of the capital.

Related Content
Related Content

After the resignation of the previous government, members of the protest movement reportedly used the communication platform Discord to discuss possible interim leadership. According to reports from local and international media outlets, several polls were conducted within Discord servers involving thousands of participants. Karki emerged as a preferred candidate, cited frequently for her legal background and perceived impartiality.

Nepal Protest - null
Nepal GenZ Protests: Failure Of Politics Behind Unrest

BY Seema Guha

The decision to appoint Karki was reached through coordination between President Ramchandra Paudel, Army Chief General Ashok Raj Sigdel, and representatives of the protest movement. She was officially sworn in on 12 September 2025. One of her first actions as interim Prime Minister was to dissolve the existing parliament and schedule general elections for 5 March 2026.

Sushila Karki previously served as Chief Justice of Nepal from 2016 to 2017. During her tenure, she oversaw several significant rulings, including the conviction of a sitting minister on corruption charges and a decision overturning the government’s appointment of a police chief. In 2017, an impeachment motion was filed against her by members of the then-ruling parties, but it was withdrawn following intervention by the Supreme Court and public demonstrations supporting judicial independence.

Nepal protests - Prakash Timalsina
Deciphering The Gen-Z Revolution In Nepal

BY Anand Teltumbde

Karki and her husband, Durga Prasad Subedi, were involved in Nepal’s 1990 People’s Movement, which ended absolute monarchy and introduced multiparty democracy. She was imprisoned during that period and later authored a novel titled Kara based on her experience. Subedi was also imprisoned at the time for alleged involvement in a Royal Nepal Airlines hijacking that was intended to fund the anti-monarchy movement.

Since taking office, Karki has made visits to hospitals treating those injured in the protests and has called for the restoration of law and order. Government institutions in Kathmandu are gradually reopening, with banks, courts, and administrative offices resuming limited operations.

Karki’s interim government is expected to remain in place until the scheduled elections in March 2026. No official cabinet appointments have been announced as of yet.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan Fan Changes Jersey To India Mid-Match, Watch Video

  2. Duleep Trophy 2025 Final: Rajat Patidar-led Central Zone Beat South Zone By Six Wickets To Win Title

  3. IND Vs PAK Handshake Row: Pakistan Management Lodge Protest Against India In Dubai - Report

  4. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav 'Dedicates' Win Over Pakistan To Pahalgam Victims – Watch

  5. IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: Pakistan Face Awkward Start As DJ Plays 'Jalebi Baby' Instead Of Anthem – Video

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  2. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  3. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

  5. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  5. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

Trending Stories

National News

  1. AIMIM Seeks Entry Into INDIA Bloc Ahead Of Bihar Assembly Election

  2. Hazratbal: Shrine, Politics And The Soul Of Kashmir

  3. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  4. The Forests Are Alive With The Sound Of Learning

  5. Spinal Cord Injury Awareness Month: How Caregiving Became A Partnership For One Woman

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  2. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  3. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  4. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

  5. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

World News

  1. Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Bashneft Refinery In Russia, Operations Continue Unaffected

  2. Taliban Claim Meeting With US Diplomats To Discuss Bilateral Relations

  3. China Responds To Trump’s Tariff Threats: 'We Don’t Engage In Wars'

  4. Nepal PM Honors Gen Z Protestors As Martyrs, Pledges Reform

  5. London’s 'Unite the Kingdom' Rally Draws 1,10,000 Amid Violence and Far-Right Rhetoric

Latest Stories

  1. Emmys 2025: ‘Hacks’ Hannah Einbinder Slams Ice, Shouts ‘Free Palestine’ In First Win

  2. Waqf Amendment Act Supreme Court LIVE : SC Temporarily Suspends Key Provisions Of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025

  3. Horoscope Today, September 15, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Scorpio, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs

  4. Trump Blames Immigration Policy After Indian-Origin Man Killed In Dallas

  5. Nepal PM Karki Vows Justice For Gen Z Protest Violence

  6. Maharashtra Government’s Maratha Quota GR Raises Concerns Among OBC, SC, ST Communities

  7. UAE Vs OMA, Asia Cup 2025 Match 7: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In Abu Dhabi

  8. Four Pilgrims Killed, Nine Injured As Bus Collides With Truck In Jaunpur