Botswana, Other African Nations Probes Alleged Youth Recruitment To Fight In Ukraine

The Botswana government has launched an investigation into the alleged recruitment of two young men to fight in the Russia–Ukraine war, amid reports that Africans are being lured by misleading promises of military training and quick pay.
Authorities in Gaborone said the case involves two men aged 19 and 20 who are believed to have been deceived into joining the conflict. Officials are examining how the recruitment took place and whether any local or foreign networks were involved.
The probe comes as several African governments raise concerns over the targeting of vulnerable youth with offers of employment or training abroad that later turn out to be linked to combat roles. In recent months, reports have emerged from different parts of the continent of young men travelling to conflict zones after being promised legal work, residency benefits or fast earnings.
Botswana authorities said they are working with relevant agencies to establish the facts and determine whether any laws were breached. They also urged citizens to verify overseas job offers and warned against engaging with unverified recruiters operating online or through informal channels.
The government said further action would depend on the findings of the investigation and reiterated its position that citizens should not be drawn into foreign conflicts under false pretences.