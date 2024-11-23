Elections

Maharashtra Election 2024 Result LIVE: Who Will Become The Next CM? Counting Of Votes Begins 8 AM

Maharashtra Election Results 2024 LIVE: The results for the Maharashtra assembly polls will be declared by the Election Commission of India on Saturday. Maharashtra went to the polls on November 20 for all 288 assembly constituencies. The counting of votes will begin from 8 AM onwards.

O
Outlook Web Desk
23 November 2024
23 November 2024
Maharashtra elections 2024 live updates | Photo: PTI
After recording its highest voter turnout since 1995, the counting of the votes will be held today. For the state polls, the key battle is between the BJP-led Mayahuti alliance and the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party.
LIVE UPDATES

Maharashtra Election Result 2024 LIVE: Battle Of Worli

One of the key constituencies in Maharashtra is Worli where Aaditya Thackeray (Shiv Sena UBT), Milind Deora (Shinde Sena) and Sandeep Deshpande (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena) are contesting for the high-profile assembly seat in Mumbai.

In Worli, Aaditya Thackeray made a historic debut with 89.248 votes. The Shiv Sena candidate gained recognition for his hands-on work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Up against Thackeray is Milind Deora, former MP from South Mumbai. Deora is banking on votes from the urban middle-class voters. Sandeep Deshpande from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena is also in the running.

While the voter base for Deshpande is small, the MNS Leader is known for his focus on local issues such as housing and infrastructure.

Maharashtra Election Results LIVE: Know Your Alliances

For the 2024 elections, Shiv Sena led by incumbent CM Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar’s NCP has formed an alliance with the national party BJP to form the Mahayuti alliance. The Mahayuti alliance came to power following the 2022 split of Shiv Sena.

Opposing the Mahayuti alliance is the Maha Vikas Aghadi which comprises Sharad Pawar’s NCP and Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray. These two factions have further teamed up with the Indian National Congress for the 2024 polls.

With 288 seats at stake, the winning party or alliance needs a total of 145 seats to secure the majority and stake their claim to form the new government.

Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE: Key Candidates In The Fray

For the 2024 elections, a total of 4,140 candidates are in the fray, including incumbent Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Congress' Nana Patole, Shiv Sena UBT's Aaditya Thackeray and many more. Here is a look at the key candidates in the fray –

  • Devendra Fadnavis, BJP, Nagpur South West

  • Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena (Shinde), Kopari-Pachpakhadi

  • Ajit Pawar NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Yugendra Pawar (NCP Sharad Pawar), Baramati constituency

  • Aditya Thackeray Shiv Sena (UBT) and Milind Deora (Shiv Sena Shinde), Worli constituency

  • Nawab Mallik, NCP, Anushakti Nagar

  • Abdul Sattar, Shiv Sena (Shinde), Sillod Assembly seat in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district

  • Amit Deshmukh, Congress, Latur

  • Chandrashekhar Bawankule, BJP State President, Kamthi constituency, Nagpur

  • Nitesh Rane, BJP, Kankavali constituency

  • Balasaheb Thorat, Congress, Sangamner constituency

  • Nana Patole, Congress State President, Sakoli constituency

  • Sudhir Mungantiwar, BJP, Ballarpur constituency

  • Rohit Pawar (NCP Sharad Pawar), Karjat-Jamkhed constituency

Maharashtra Election Result 2024 LIVE: Highest Voter Turnout Since 1995

Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 65.11 percent for the 2024 assembly elections. While the turnout may seem low for a state with 9.7 crore eligible voters, this number stands as Maharashtra's highest turnout since 1995.

Nearly 30 years ago, Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 71.7 percent during the 1995 assembly elections. Since then, the turnout has been on a decline in the western state.

However, with the 2024 polls, which came after five years of political turmoil and splits, Maharashtra stepped out and voted.

The 2024 voter turnout has also surpassed the Lok Sabha turnout of June 2024 which stood at 61.39 percent. Read the full story here

Maharashtra Election LIVE: Counting Of Votes Begins 8 AM

After a single-day of polling across 288 assembly constituencies, the Election Commission of India will be declaring the results of the Maharashtra assembly elections today. The counting of votes is set to begin from 8 AM onwards.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Jasprit Bumrah And Co Look To Finish Off Tail On Spicy Perth Pitch
  2. Indian Premier League 2025: Saurabh Netravalkar, Jofra Archer Join IPL Mega Auction Line-Up
  3. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: List Of Top 5 All-Rounders Ahead Of Indian Premier League Season
  4. IPL 2025 To Be Played From March 14 To May 25; BCCI Releases Next Three Seasons' Schedule
  5. IND Vs AUS 1st Test, KL Rahul Wicket Controversy: Bat On Pad Or Outside Edge? Watch Slo-Mo Replay
Football News
  1. Man City Transfer Update: Ballon d'Or Winner Rodri Keeps Door Ajar For Potential Real Madrid Move In Future
  2. Arsenal Injury News: Concerned Mikel Arteta Provides Ben White Update
  3. AC Milan Vs Juventus: Fonseca 'Not Afraid' Ahead Of Important Serie A Clash
  4. Arsenal Injury Update: Ben White Undergoes Knee Surgery, Out For Several Months
  5. Premier League: Amorim Confident Of Changing Manchester United's Fortunes
Tennis News
  1. Three Nigerian Players Suspended And Fined For Violating Match-Fixing Rules
  2. Italy Vs Australia Semi-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch ITA Vs AUS
  3. Netherlands Vs Germany Semi-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs GER
  4. Italy Vs Argentina, Davis Cup Finals: Sinner Magic Helps Holders Enter Semis
  5. Davis Cup Finals 2024: Ebden, Thompson Book Australia's Third Straight Semis Berth
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Jharkhand Election 2024 Result LIVE: Vote Counting To Begin From 8 AM; All Eyes On NDA Vs INDIA Electoral Battle
  2. Maharashtra Election 2024 Result LIVE: Who Will Become The Next CM? Counting Of Votes Begins 8 AM
  3. Bypoll Results 2024 LIVE: UP, Punjab, Kerala And Others Await Outcome
  4. J&K CM Abdullah Demands 'Transparent' Probe Into Alleged Torture Of 5 Civilians By Army In Kishtwar
  5. Manipur Unrest: Last Rites Of 3 Women, 3 Children Held In Jiribam; CM Singh Condemns Violent Protests | Latest
Entertainment News
  1. The Environmental Collapse We Are Experiencing Cannot Be Ignored | Interview With ALT EFF Director And Co-Founder Kunal Khanna
  2. Marching In The Dark, Silently
  3. Prasar Bharati Launches OTT Platform Waves With Over 65 Live Channels
  4. Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale To Zombieverse Season 2: Top 5 OTT Releases To Enjoy This Weekend
  5. CMA Awards 2024: Dazzling Red-Carpet Appearances, Biggest Wins, Star-Studded Performances And More
US News
  1. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  2. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  3. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  4. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  5. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
World News
  1. West Asia Crisis: Heavy Clashes Between Israeli Troops & Hezbollah Fighters In South Lebanon | Latest
  2. 'Inaccurate': Canada Govt Rejects Reports Claiming PM Modi, Jaishankar Linked To Nijjar Killing
  3. World Reacts To ICC’s Ruling On Netanyahu, Gallant
  4. Why The ICC Arrest Warrant For Netanyahu Will Have No Effect on the Ground
  5. Trump, Up And Charging
Latest Stories
  1. Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ZIM Vs PAK Match On TV And Online
  2. South Africa Women Vs England Women, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch RSA-W Vs ENG-W Match
  3. IPL 2025 Mega Auction: List Of Top 5 All-Rounders Ahead Of Indian Premier League Season
  4. Maharashtra Election 2024 Result LIVE: Who Will Become The Next CM? Counting Of Votes Begins 8 AM
  5. Bypoll Results 2024 LIVE: UP, Punjab, Kerala And Others Await Outcome
  6. Jharkhand Election 2024 Result LIVE: Vote Counting To Begin From 8 AM; All Eyes On NDA Vs INDIA Electoral Battle
  7. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 23, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  8. India Vs Australia, 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Jasprit Bumrah And Co Look To Finish Off Tail On Spicy Perth Pitch