Maharashtra Election 2024 Result LIVE: Who Will Become The Next CM? Counting Of Votes Begins 8 AM

Maharashtra Election Result 2024 LIVE: Battle Of Worli
One of the key constituencies in Maharashtra is Worli where Aaditya Thackeray (Shiv Sena UBT), Milind Deora (Shinde Sena) and Sandeep Deshpande (Maharashtra Navnirman Sena) are contesting for the high-profile assembly seat in Mumbai.
In Worli, Aaditya Thackeray made a historic debut with 89.248 votes. The Shiv Sena candidate gained recognition for his hands-on work during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Up against Thackeray is Milind Deora, former MP from South Mumbai. Deora is banking on votes from the urban middle-class voters. Sandeep Deshpande from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena is also in the running.
While the voter base for Deshpande is small, the MNS Leader is known for his focus on local issues such as housing and infrastructure.
Maharashtra Election Results LIVE: Know Your Alliances
For the 2024 elections, Shiv Sena led by incumbent CM Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar’s NCP has formed an alliance with the national party BJP to form the Mahayuti alliance. The Mahayuti alliance came to power following the 2022 split of Shiv Sena.
Opposing the Mahayuti alliance is the Maha Vikas Aghadi which comprises Sharad Pawar’s NCP and Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray. These two factions have further teamed up with the Indian National Congress for the 2024 polls.
With 288 seats at stake, the winning party or alliance needs a total of 145 seats to secure the majority and stake their claim to form the new government.
Maharashtra Assembly Election Result 2024 LIVE: Key Candidates In The Fray
For the 2024 elections, a total of 4,140 candidates are in the fray, including incumbent Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Congress' Nana Patole, Shiv Sena UBT's Aaditya Thackeray and many more. Here is a look at the key candidates in the fray –
Devendra Fadnavis, BJP, Nagpur South West
Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena (Shinde), Kopari-Pachpakhadi
Ajit Pawar NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Yugendra Pawar (NCP Sharad Pawar), Baramati constituency
Aditya Thackeray Shiv Sena (UBT) and Milind Deora (Shiv Sena Shinde), Worli constituency
Nawab Mallik, NCP, Anushakti Nagar
Abdul Sattar, Shiv Sena (Shinde), Sillod Assembly seat in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district
Amit Deshmukh, Congress, Latur
Chandrashekhar Bawankule, BJP State President, Kamthi constituency, Nagpur
Nitesh Rane, BJP, Kankavali constituency
Balasaheb Thorat, Congress, Sangamner constituency
Nana Patole, Congress State President, Sakoli constituency
Sudhir Mungantiwar, BJP, Ballarpur constituency
Rohit Pawar (NCP Sharad Pawar), Karjat-Jamkhed constituency
Maharashtra Election Result 2024 LIVE: Highest Voter Turnout Since 1995
Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 65.11 percent for the 2024 assembly elections. While the turnout may seem low for a state with 9.7 crore eligible voters, this number stands as Maharashtra's highest turnout since 1995.
Nearly 30 years ago, Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 71.7 percent during the 1995 assembly elections. Since then, the turnout has been on a decline in the western state.
However, with the 2024 polls, which came after five years of political turmoil and splits, Maharashtra stepped out and voted.
The 2024 voter turnout has also surpassed the Lok Sabha turnout of June 2024 which stood at 61.39 percent. Read the full story here
Maharashtra Election LIVE: Counting Of Votes Begins 8 AM
After a single-day of polling across 288 assembly constituencies, the Election Commission of India will be declaring the results of the Maharashtra assembly elections today. The counting of votes is set to begin from 8 AM onwards.