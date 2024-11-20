At the party’s office in Wagle Estate, a former industrial area now home to a residential settlement of chawls, slums, and dilapidated buildings, Kedar is surrounded by a handful of Sena loyalists preparing voters’ lists for his campaign. Despite it being his first big electoral fight and having started his ground campaign only a fortnight ago, he doesn’t appear tense or anxious. “The CM should show us one big project that he has launched in the Kopari-Pachpakhadi area in the last 15 years. The wide roads and beautification projects look good from the outside, but this has not made any difference in the lives of common people. They are all living in appalling conditions,” Kedar says. His campaign is focused on improving basic infrastructure, upgrading municipal schools, launching super-speciality hospitals, reviving stalled cluster redevelopment of old chawls and closing down a nearby dumping ground.