Maharashtra Elections 2024 LIVE: Voting Begins For All 288 Seats; Over 4000 Candidates In Fray

Maharashra Assembly Polls 2024 LIVE: Over 4000 Candidates In Fray For 288 Seats | Photo: PTI

For the Maharashtra assembly polls, the key battle is between the factions of the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party. The factions of the regional parties have teamed up with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress for the assembly elections. Congress, Shiv Sena UBT and Sharad Pawar's NCP have teamed up to form the MVA alliance. Meanwhile, Shinde Sena, BJP and Ajit Pawar's NCP have formed the Mahayuti alliance.

LIVE UPDATES

20 Nov 2024, 07:02:33 am IST Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024 LIVE: Voting Begins The polls are open! All 9.7 crore voters across Maharashtra can now cast their votes for the next state government. For the 2024 assembly elections, a total of 1,00,186 polling stations across 52,789 locations have been set up. Of the 9.7 crore voters, 4.97 crore are men, 4.66 crore women, and 20.93 lakh are first-time voters. The polling stations will stay open till 6 PM across the state.

20 Nov 2024, 06:44:43 am IST Maharashtra Elections 2024 LIVE: 288 Seats Up For Grabs Of the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra, 234 come under the general category, 29 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 25 constituencies are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST). For the assembly polls, a total of 4,140 candidates are in the fray, including incumbent Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Congress' Nana Patole, Shiv Sena UBT's Aaditya Thackeray and many more

20 Nov 2024, 06:44:25 am IST Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: Ad Battle Closes Campaigning Election wars reached the front pages of Maharashtra’s significant newspapers as the last day of poll campaigning for the high-stake assembly elections came to an end. The BJP played on the ‘fear factor’ raking up the ghastly terror attacks of the past. In contrast, the opposition Congress-led Mahavikas Aghadi highlighted corruption and ‘anti-Maharashtra’ governance under the BJP rule. Read more the battle for Maharashtra in the frontpages here.