Elections

Maharashtra Elections 2024 LIVE: Voting Begins For All 288 Seats; Over 4000 Candidates In Fray

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: Maharashtra will be heading to the polls on November 20 in a single phase. Around 9.7 crore voters are set to cast their vote across 288 assembly constituencies from 7 AM to 6 PM on Wednesday.

O
Outlook Web Desk
20 November 2024
20 November 2024
Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Maharashra Assembly Polls 2024 LIVE: Over 4000 Candidates In Fray For 288 Seats | Photo: PTI
For the Maharashtra assembly polls, the key battle is between the factions of the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party. The factions of the regional parties have teamed up with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress for the assembly elections. Congress, Shiv Sena UBT and Sharad Pawar's NCP have teamed up to form the MVA alliance. Meanwhile, Shinde Sena, BJP and Ajit Pawar's NCP have formed the Mahayuti alliance.
LIVE UPDATES

Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024 LIVE: Voting Begins

The polls are open! All 9.7 crore voters across Maharashtra can now cast their votes for the next state government. For the 2024 assembly elections, a total of  1,00,186 polling stations across 52,789 locations have been set up.

Of the 9.7 crore voters, 4.97 crore are men, 4.66 crore women, and 20.93 lakh are first-time voters. The polling stations will stay open till 6 PM across the state.

Maharashtra Elections 2024 LIVE: 288 Seats Up For Grabs

Of the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra, 234 come under the general category, 29 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 25 constituencies are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST).

For the assembly polls, a total of 4,140 candidates are in the fray, including incumbent Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Congress' Nana Patole, Shiv Sena UBT's Aaditya Thackeray and many more

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: Ad Battle Closes Campaigning

Election wars reached the front pages of Maharashtra’s significant newspapers as the last day of poll campaigning for the high-stake assembly elections came to an end.

The BJP played on the ‘fear factor’ raking up the ghastly terror attacks of the past. In contrast, the opposition Congress-led Mahavikas Aghadi highlighted corruption and ‘anti-Maharashtra’ governance under the BJP rule.

Read more the battle for Maharashtra in the frontpages here.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: Mahayuti VS MVA For The Polls

Following the splits in Shiv Sena and the NCP in 2022 and 2023 respectively, the Maharashtra assembly polls will be a battle is between the factions of the two key regional parties.

For the 2024 polls, each of the factions have teamed up with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress. Congress, Shiv Sena UBT and Sharad Pawar's NCP have teamed up to form the MVA alliance. Meanwhile, Shinde Sena, BJP and Ajit Pawar's NCP have formed the Mahayuti alliance.

Currently, the Mahayuti alliance, led by CM Eknath Shinde is in power and are hoping to retain their position. However MVA and the former Thackeray government is hoping for a strong comeback.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IPL Mega Auction: Rishabh Pant Fires Back At Sunil Gavaskar's 'Fees' Remark
  2. India Stake Claim As One Of The Most Dominating T20I Side Ever With An Incredible 2024
  3. Gerald Coetzee Reprimanded For Showing Dissent In Fourth T20I Against India
  4. India Women's Tour Of Australia: Shafali Verma Dropped, Harleen Deol Returns To ODI Squad
  5. Champions Trophy: PCB Rejects Hybrid Model, Seeks BCCI's Reason For Travel Refusal - Report
Football News
  1. Neymar Should Have Won Five Ballons D'or, Claims Gianluigi Buffon
  2. FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers: Palestine Hold South Korea And Japan Down China
  3. Morgan Rogers Pens Long-term Aston Villa Deal
  4. Santosh Trophy 2024-25 Matchday 5 Highlights: Unbeaten Manipur, Tamil Nadu Enter Final Round
  5. Santosh Trophy 2024-25 Live Streaming: Schedule, Fixtures, Results, Venues, Telecast Details - All You Need to Know
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Loses Spain's Opening Match In Davis Cup Farewell
  2. Billie Jean King Cup: Slovakia Down Great Britain To Advance To Final
  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Jasmine Paolini 'Gave Everything' To Take Italy Into Final
  4. Roger Federer Pays Tribute To Rafael Nadal's Epic Career: 'You Made The Whole Tennis World Proud'
  5. United States Vs Australia Quarter-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch USA Vs AUS
Hockey News
  1. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch Third-Place Match
  2. India Vs China Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Final: When And Where To Watch IND Vs CHN Match
  3. IND Vs JPN Semi-Final, Women's ACT Highlights: Defending Champions Beat Japan 2-0 To Secure Final Spot
  4. IND Vs JPN Semi-Final, Women's Asian Champions Trophy: India Beat Japan 2-0 To Set Up Final Clash With China
  5. China 3-1 Malaysia Hockey Semi-Final Highlights, Women's ACT: CHN Defeat MAS To Secure Spot In Final

Trending Stories

National News
  1. By-Poll Elections 2024 LIVE: Voting Begins In 15 Assembly Seats Across 4 States
  2. Jharkhand Assembly Elections: CM Hemant Soren, BJP's Sita Soren In Fray For Phase 2 Polls Today| Details
  3. Maharashtra Elections 2024: 9.7 Crore Voters To Head To The Polls To Elect New 288-Member Assembly | Details
  4. Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 LIVE: Phase 2 Voting To Begin At 7 AM; CM Hemant Soren, Wife Kalpana Soren Among Key Candidates
  5. Maharashtra Elections 2024 LIVE: Polling Starts 7 AM; Over 4000 Candidates In Fray For 288 Seats
Entertainment News
  1. Fit-Checks, AI, And A Fembot Gone Rogue
  2. Pather Panchali Actress Uma Dasgupta Dies At 84
  3. IFFI 2024: AR Rahman To Pay Tribute To Lata Mangeshkar
  4. Nayanthara Vs Dhanush: The Legal Feud Over A Documentary 
  5. Emergency: Kangana Ranaut Starrer Finally Gets Release Date
US News
  1. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
  2. Elon Musk's Space X Successfully Launches India's Communication Satellite GSAT-N2
  3. Some Arab Americans Who Voted For Trump Concerned About His Pro-Israel Cabinet Picks
  4. US: Two Separate Shootings In New Orleans Kill 2, Injure 10 Along Parade Route
  5. US Cabinet: Trump Picks Energy Secy; Elon Musk Asks Public To Suggest Treasury Secy | Latest
World News
  1. 'Coffin Rally' In Manipur, 1000 Days Of Ukraine War And More | November 19 News Wrap
  2. Ukraine Fires 6 US-Made Missiles Into Russia’s Bryansk Region
  3. 1000 Days Of Ukraine War: Increased Russian Attacks, 4 Million Displaced And No End In Sight
  4. China: Numerous Children Injured By Vehicle At School Gate In Hunan Province
  5. Hong Kong: 45 Pro-Democracy Activists Jailed For 4 To 10 Years In Biggest National Security Case
Latest Stories
  1. Decoding Your Birth Date: The Hidden Numerological Insights Behind Your Birthday
  2. NPL 2024: Fixtures, Broadcasters Revealed For Inaugural Edition - Check Details
  3. Horoscope Today, November 19, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. COP29 Deadlock And A Rebuke From India
  5. Anmol Bishnoi, Brother Of Jailed Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Detained In US
  6. Manipur: Many NDA MLAs Skip Meeting With CM; Kuki-Zo Orgs Hold 'Coffin Rally'
  7. India Women's Tour Of Australia: Shafali Verma Dropped, Harleen Deol Returns To ODI Squad
  8. Delhi AQI 'Severe Plus': Schools, Universities Switch To Online Mode; GRAP IV In Place | Top Points