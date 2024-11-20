Maharashtra Elections 2024 LIVE: Voting Begins For All 288 Seats; Over 4000 Candidates In Fray

Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024 LIVE: Voting Begins
The polls are open! All 9.7 crore voters across Maharashtra can now cast their votes for the next state government. For the 2024 assembly elections, a total of 1,00,186 polling stations across 52,789 locations have been set up.
Of the 9.7 crore voters, 4.97 crore are men, 4.66 crore women, and 20.93 lakh are first-time voters. The polling stations will stay open till 6 PM across the state.
Maharashtra Elections 2024 LIVE: 288 Seats Up For Grabs
Of the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra, 234 come under the general category, 29 seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC) and 25 constituencies are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST).
For the assembly polls, a total of 4,140 candidates are in the fray, including incumbent Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Congress' Nana Patole, Shiv Sena UBT's Aaditya Thackeray and many more
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: Ad Battle Closes Campaigning
Election wars reached the front pages of Maharashtra’s significant newspapers as the last day of poll campaigning for the high-stake assembly elections came to an end.
The BJP played on the ‘fear factor’ raking up the ghastly terror attacks of the past. In contrast, the opposition Congress-led Mahavikas Aghadi highlighted corruption and ‘anti-Maharashtra’ governance under the BJP rule.
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 LIVE: Mahayuti VS MVA For The Polls
Following the splits in Shiv Sena and the NCP in 2022 and 2023 respectively, the Maharashtra assembly polls will be a battle is between the factions of the two key regional parties.
For the 2024 polls, each of the factions have teamed up with the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress. Congress, Shiv Sena UBT and Sharad Pawar's NCP have teamed up to form the MVA alliance. Meanwhile, Shinde Sena, BJP and Ajit Pawar's NCP have formed the Mahayuti alliance.
Currently, the Mahayuti alliance, led by CM Eknath Shinde is in power and are hoping to retain their position. However MVA and the former Thackeray government is hoping for a strong comeback.