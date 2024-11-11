Farmer Suicides No More Than A Blip On Maharashtra Poll Radar

With the parties betting their way on the top step, farmers in Nashik and Amravati today are hoping someone would give their grievances and suggestions an ear. Vinayak Shinde, 37, a second-generation farmer, wishes to discuss a plan that could help ease farmers’ distress. “I have met leaders like (former CM) Devendra Fadnavis in the past six-seven years and mentioned a plan for a solution. They promised to listen but nothing happened,” says Shinde, who has just started to till the land for the rabi season’s onion farming. Doubling as a social activist, he has communicated with hundreds of farmers in and around Nashik on getting the right price for their produce. “This is our main demand,” he says. “Many actions are happening on the climate front that have damaged our crops. Giving us the right price could help solve many of the issues.” Virendra and Ravindra Langde, who lost their father in 2022, have the same demand. “He died due to stress after getting unfair compensation for his land,” says Shinde. “We demand the best price for the produce. This year, we lost more than Rs 50,000 on our soybean produce as we couldn’t afford it with already a debt to repay.”