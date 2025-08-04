Canadian Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Races Into Quarters In Record Time

Naomi Osaka cruised into the Canadian Open quarter-finals with a commanding straight-sets win over Anastasija Sevastova.
It took Osaka just 49 minutes to book her place in the last eight, marking the second-fastest win of her career, as she won 6-1 6-0 on Sunday.
The 27-year-old faced a break point in the opening game before Sevastova also held serve, but from then on, the Latvian could not get into the contest.
Osaka won the next 11 games in total and successfully defended two more break points on her way to taking the first set.
In the second, she dropped just four points, and only one on serve, taking just 21 minutes to get the set over the line.
She will face either Amanda Anisimova or Elina Svitolina in what will be her second quarter-final in Montreal.
Elsewhere, Madison Keys also booked her place in the last eight, though her victory was not as straightforward.
She had to come from behind to beat Karolina Muchova, earning a 4-6 6-3 7-5 win in two hours and 21 minutes.
After doing so at the Australian Open (vs Iga Swiatek) and Roland-Garros (vs Sofia Kenin), Keys is the player with the most matches won in 2025 after having saved match point(s) - equalling Anastasia Potapova, by defending two against Muchova.
Data Debrief: Quick out the blocks
Osaka has won the fastest match at the Canadian Open 2025 in women's singles (49 minutes).
It is the first time that Osaka has conceded just one game or fewer in a completed match since she defeated Danielle Collins 6-1 6-0 in the second round in Beijing 2018.
The former world number one has reached the quarter-final of a WTA 1000 or grand slam tournament for the first time in 12 months thanks to Sunday's success, since the format was introduced in 1990, only Ai Sugiyama (13) has reached this stage of such events more times than Osaka (12) among Japanese players.