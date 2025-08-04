Canadian Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Races Into Quarters In Record Time

It took Osaka just 49 minutes to book her place in the last eight, marking the second-fastest win of her career, as she won 6-1 6-0 on Sunday

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Naomi Osaka
Naomi Osaka
info_icon

Naomi Osaka cruised into the Canadian Open quarter-finals with a commanding straight-sets win over Anastasija Sevastova.

It took Osaka just 49 minutes to book her place in the last eight, marking the second-fastest win of her career, as she won 6-1 6-0 on Sunday.

The 27-year-old faced a break point in the opening game before Sevastova also held serve, but from then on, the Latvian could not get into the contest.

Osaka won the next 11 games in total and successfully defended two more break points on her way to taking the first set.

In the second, she dropped just four points, and only one on serve, taking just 21 minutes to get the set over the line.

She will face either Amanda Anisimova or Elina Svitolina in what will be her second quarter-final in Montreal.

Elsewhere, Madison Keys also booked her place in the last eight, though her victory was not as straightforward.

She had to come from behind to beat Karolina Muchova, earning a 4-6 6-3 7-5 win in two hours and 21 minutes.

After doing so at the Australian Open (vs Iga Swiatek) and Roland-Garros (vs Sofia Kenin), Keys is the player with the most matches won in 2025 after having saved match point(s) - equalling Anastasia Potapova, by defending two against Muchova.

Data Debrief: Quick out the blocks

Osaka has won the fastest match at the Canadian Open 2025 in women's singles (49 minutes).

It is the first time that Osaka has conceded just one game or fewer in a completed match since she defeated Danielle Collins 6-1 6-0 in the second round in Beijing 2018.

The former world number one has reached the quarter-final of a WTA 1000 or grand slam tournament for the first time in 12 months thanks to Sunday's success, since the format was introduced in 1990, only Ai Sugiyama (13) has reached this stage of such events more times than Osaka (12) among Japanese players.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs England Test Series Review: 25 Days Of Intensity And Drama
  2. Google India Honours Mohammed Siraj With Iconic 'I Believe In S..' After Famous Win At The Oval
  3. Redemption At The Oval: Mohammed Siraj’s Six-Run Miracle Seals India’s Greatest Test Win
  4. IND Vs ENG 5th Test: Mohammed Siraj Credits Unwavering Belief After The Oval Heroics – ‘I Always Believe’
  5. IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: India Record Their Narrowest Win By Run Margin - Check Top 5 List
Football News
  1. Man United Sign Midfielder Zigiotti Olme From Bayern Munich Ahead Of Women’s Super League 2025-26
  2. Rasmus Hojlund Prepared To ‘Fight’ For Man United Spot Amid Benjamin Sesko Rumours
  3. Football Transfers: Aubameyang Completes Marseille Return After Al-Qadsiah Exit
  4. Dusan Vlahovic, Timothy Weah Can Leave Juventus For ‘Suitable Offer’, Says Bianconeri GM
  5. Perth Glory 0-9 AC Milan: Allegri Urges For ‘Calmness And Balance’ After Pre-Season Thrashing
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Cincinnati Open Citing Non-Medical Reason
  2. Canadian Open 2025: Zverev, Khachanov Reach Semis; Mboko Makes History
  3. Clara Tauson Vs Iga Swiatek, Canadian Open 2025: Tauson Stuns Second Seed Swiatek To Reach Quarter-Finals
  4. Jiri Lehecka Vs Taylor Fritz, Canadian Open 2025: Fritz Wins Two Tie-Breaks To Seal Quarter-Final Spot
  5. Canadian Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Races Into Quarters In Record Time
Badminton News
  1. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals
  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four
  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match
  4. Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Highlights, 1st SF Macau Open: Indian Shuttler Out After Losing In The Semis
  5. T Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Live Streaming, BWF Macau Open 2025: When, Where To Watch SF On TV & Online?

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Shibu Soren – The ‘Lenin’ Of The Jharkhand Movement
  2. How Prajwal Revanna’s Conviction Was A Turning Point In Karnataka’s Fight Against Rape
  3. Himachal Pradesh May Vanish In Thin Air From The Map Of The Country: Supreme Court
  4. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  5. What Is 'Bangladeshi National Language' Controversy?
Entertainment News
  1. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair
  2. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture
  3. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  4. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  5. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
US News
  1. US DOJ To Open Grand Jury Probe Into Obama Officials, Sources Say
  2. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
  3. Four Dead, Including Police Officer, In Manhattan Office Building Shooting; Gunman Also Killed
  4. Trump Says ‘Immigration Killing Europe’, Calls On Nations To Stop ‘Invasion’
  5. Appeals Court Upholds Block On Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order
World News
  1. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  2. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  3. Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Revoked In Yemen, Claims Sunni Leader; Indian Officials Yet To Confirm
  4. Russia Accuses US Of ‘Neocolonial’ Policies, Vows Stronger Ties With Global South
  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
Latest Stories
  1. Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: At Least 4 Dead, Many Feared Trapped; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  2. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 4 Dead, Several Missing As Flash Flood Sweeps Away Village; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  3. Malayalam Actor Shanawas, Son Of Legendary Star Prem Nazir, Passes Away
  4. TMC Shake-Up: Abhishek Banerjee Becomes TMC Chief Whip In Lok Sabha After Kalyan Banerjee Resigns
  5. Who Is Rio Ngumoha? 16-Year-Old Prospect Who Scored Two Minutes Into Anfield Debut For Liverpool
  6. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  7. Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn
  8. Sports Highlights, August 5: CWG 2030 Inspectors Head To Ahmedabad; India Chase Glory In Asia Cup Basketball