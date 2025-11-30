Qatar Grand Prix Live, F1 Main Race Updates: Oscar Piastri Seeks Perfect Weekend; Lando Norris Eyeing Championship

Qatar Grand Prix Live Updates: McLaren driver Oscar Piastri of Australia waves to supporters during the driver's parade. Photo: AP

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Qatar Grand Prix Formula One main race at the Lusail International Circuit in Doha, Qatar on Sunday (November 30, 2025). Oscar Piastri is on pole position, having pipped McLaren teammate Lando Norris in qualifying, with Red Bull star Max Verstappen starting in third place. Pisatri is in prime form, having won the sprint earlier to eke out two valuable points in the Championship race. Can Piastri make it a perfect weekend, or will Norris or Verstappen come in the way? Find out with us. Follow live F1 updates from the Qatar GP.

LIVE UPDATES

30 Nov 2025, 09:24:30 pm IST Qatar Grand Prix Live F1 Updates: Championship Scenario The equation is simple for Lando Norris to claim the title: win the Qatar Grand Prix tonight. If Norris ends up 26 points or more ahead of Piastri after this race, and also at least 25 points in front of Max Verstappen, he will emerge victor.

30 Nov 2025, 09:20:41 pm IST Qatar Grand Prix Live F1 Updates: Minutes Away... The pre-race rituals are currently on. The drivers earlier headed towards the front for the national anthem. A number of celebrities, including football icon David Beckham and chef Gordon Ramsay, are in attendance for the grand event.

30 Nov 2025, 08:46:22 pm IST Qatar Grand Prix Live F1 Updates: Start Time, Streaming The race is scheduled to begin at 9:30pm IST. The Qatar Grand Prix main event will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.