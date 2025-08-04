India Vs England Test Series Aug 4 Dispatch: IND’s Six-Run Escape Levels The Series; WTC Updated Points Table

India Vs England Test Series Aug 4 Dispatch: England began Day 5 needing just 35 runs with four wickets in hand, seemingly on course for a 3-1 series win. But in less than an hour, Mohammed Siraj’s relentlessness and Prasidh Krishna’s fire turned the tide dramatically — handing India their narrowest-ever victory by runs in Test history and silencing a stunned Oval crowd

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indias tour of England - India Vs England Cricket 5th Test Day 5- Ben Stokes, Shubman Gill
India Vs England, 5th Test Day 5 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India beat England by six-runs to level series at Oval

  • India climb to third in WTC updated points table

  • Mohammed Siraj's redemption after Harry Brook's dropped chance

On a misty London morning buzzing with anticipation, India scripted one of the most dramatic wins in its Test history, clinching a nail-biting six-run victory over England in the fifth and final Test at The Oval. The result levelled the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2 and injected fresh energy into India’s ICC World Test Championship (WTC) campaign.

Needing just 35 runs with four wickets in hand on Day 5, England were favourites to seal a 3-1 series win. But led by the unrelenting Mohammed Siraj and a fiery Prasidh Krishna, India flipped the script in under an hour — snatching their narrowest win by runs in Test history and leaving The Oval crowd stunned.

Mohammed Siraj: From Dropped Chance to Redemption Hero

Siraj’s five-wicket haul was more than just numbers — it was redemption. The fast bowler had dropped Harry Brook on Day 4, a mistake that seemed to tilt the game England’s way. But Siraj came out on the final day breathing fire, delivering three of the four wickets India needed, including the final blow.

"After yesterday's incident, I thought the match was gone," Siraj admitted after being named Player of the Match. "When I woke up this morning, I told myself I would change the game. I opened Google, downloaded a 'believe' image and put that as my phone wallpaper."

His morning spell began with Jamie Smith edging behind, followed swiftly by a sharp nip-backer that trapped Overton. The final act was pure theatre — a perfect yorker to castle Gus Atkinson, triggering euphoric scenes.

Gill’s Calm Captaincy and Faith in Pressure

India’s new captain Shubman Gill exuded calm and belief, even as England edged closer to the target.

"Yeah, we were pretty confident," Gill said. "Even yesterday we knew they were under pressure. We just wanted to make sure they’re feeling that pressure throughout."

Gill’s leadership was central to India’s fightback. He trusted Siraj with long spells and backed his bowlers to deliver under immense tension.

"It shows that both teams came up with their A game… very happy to get over the line in this one."

Woakes' One-Armed Grit and Theatre of the Final Hour

England’s final stand came with unexpected drama. Chris Woakes, who had dislocated his shoulder on Day 1 and was ruled out, emerged from the pavilion — left arm in a sling — to bat at No. 11. The crowd roared. The tension soared.

He managed to block deliveries with one hand, but the story ended with Atkinson’s wicket and Woakes stranded.

Woakes’ courage will go down as one of the most stirring images of the summer. He is now set to miss the rest of England’s season and is doubtful for the Ashes opener in November.

Prasidh Krishna’s Redemption Arc

Often erratic earlier in the series, Prasidh Krishna found redemption at the death. His 141 kmph toe-crusher that bowled Josh Tongue was arguably the ball of the match. He finished with four wickets and partnered Siraj in slicing through England’s tail.

India’s decision to stick with the old ball proved critical. The bowlers got swing, seam and – most importantly – belief.

WTC Boost: India Rise to Third in Standings

This win didn’t just square the series; it breathed life into India’s WTC campaign. They now have 28 points from five matches and sit third in the standings with a points percentage (PCT) of 46.67. England, docked two points for a slow over-rate at Lord’s, have slipped to fourth.

Australia lead the table with a 100% PCT, followed by Sri Lanka. South Africa, New Zealand, and Pakistan are yet to play a match in this cycle.

What This Win Really Meant

This was more than just a statistical victory. It was a triumph of character over circumstance. Playing without Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and R. Ashwin — and with a young captain — India showed that heart and belief can tilt the finest margins.

Siraj's “believe” wallpaper wasn't just a quirky ritual — it became a mantra that carried an entire team across the finish line. The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy ended 2-2, but India's new generation made their mark in ink that won’t fade anytime soon.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. BCCI Invites Applications For Selection Committees; Agarkar To Continue And Pragyan Ojha Likely To Join

  3. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  4. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. Israel Commences First Stage Of Assault On Gaza City

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 2-0 Bangladesh Highlights, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Win Back-To-Back Matches

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance