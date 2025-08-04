India Vs England Test Series Aug 4 Dispatch: IND’s Six-Run Escape Levels The Series; WTC Updated Points Table

India beat England by six-runs to level series at Oval
India climb to third in WTC updated points table
Mohammed Siraj's redemption after Harry Brook's dropped chance
On a misty London morning buzzing with anticipation, India scripted one of the most dramatic wins in its Test history, clinching a nail-biting six-run victory over England in the fifth and final Test at The Oval. The result levelled the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2-2 and injected fresh energy into India’s ICC World Test Championship (WTC) campaign.
Needing just 35 runs with four wickets in hand on Day 5, England were favourites to seal a 3-1 series win. But led by the unrelenting Mohammed Siraj and a fiery Prasidh Krishna, India flipped the script in under an hour — snatching their narrowest win by runs in Test history and leaving The Oval crowd stunned.
Mohammed Siraj: From Dropped Chance to Redemption Hero
Siraj’s five-wicket haul was more than just numbers — it was redemption. The fast bowler had dropped Harry Brook on Day 4, a mistake that seemed to tilt the game England’s way. But Siraj came out on the final day breathing fire, delivering three of the four wickets India needed, including the final blow.
"After yesterday's incident, I thought the match was gone," Siraj admitted after being named Player of the Match. "When I woke up this morning, I told myself I would change the game. I opened Google, downloaded a 'believe' image and put that as my phone wallpaper."
His morning spell began with Jamie Smith edging behind, followed swiftly by a sharp nip-backer that trapped Overton. The final act was pure theatre — a perfect yorker to castle Gus Atkinson, triggering euphoric scenes.
Gill’s Calm Captaincy and Faith in Pressure
India’s new captain Shubman Gill exuded calm and belief, even as England edged closer to the target.
"Yeah, we were pretty confident," Gill said. "Even yesterday we knew they were under pressure. We just wanted to make sure they’re feeling that pressure throughout."
Gill’s leadership was central to India’s fightback. He trusted Siraj with long spells and backed his bowlers to deliver under immense tension.
"It shows that both teams came up with their A game… very happy to get over the line in this one."
Woakes' One-Armed Grit and Theatre of the Final Hour
England’s final stand came with unexpected drama. Chris Woakes, who had dislocated his shoulder on Day 1 and was ruled out, emerged from the pavilion — left arm in a sling — to bat at No. 11. The crowd roared. The tension soared.
He managed to block deliveries with one hand, but the story ended with Atkinson’s wicket and Woakes stranded.
Woakes’ courage will go down as one of the most stirring images of the summer. He is now set to miss the rest of England’s season and is doubtful for the Ashes opener in November.
Prasidh Krishna’s Redemption Arc
Often erratic earlier in the series, Prasidh Krishna found redemption at the death. His 141 kmph toe-crusher that bowled Josh Tongue was arguably the ball of the match. He finished with four wickets and partnered Siraj in slicing through England’s tail.
India’s decision to stick with the old ball proved critical. The bowlers got swing, seam and – most importantly – belief.
WTC Boost: India Rise to Third in Standings
This win didn’t just square the series; it breathed life into India’s WTC campaign. They now have 28 points from five matches and sit third in the standings with a points percentage (PCT) of 46.67. England, docked two points for a slow over-rate at Lord’s, have slipped to fourth.
Australia lead the table with a 100% PCT, followed by Sri Lanka. South Africa, New Zealand, and Pakistan are yet to play a match in this cycle.
What This Win Really Meant
This was more than just a statistical victory. It was a triumph of character over circumstance. Playing without Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and R. Ashwin — and with a young captain — India showed that heart and belief can tilt the finest margins.
Siraj's “believe” wallpaper wasn't just a quirky ritual — it became a mantra that carried an entire team across the finish line. The Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy ended 2-2, but India's new generation made their mark in ink that won’t fade anytime soon.