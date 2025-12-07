AUS Vs ENG, 2nd Test: Check Updated ICC WTC 2025-27 Points Table After Australia's Eight Wicket Victory

Set a target of 65 for victory after England was bowled out for 241 in the second innings, Australia raced to an eight-wicket win in 10 overs either side of a 20-minute interval as serious storms brewed to the southwest

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Australia vs England 2nd Test
Australia's Jake Weatherald, front, and Australia's captain Steve Smith shake hands with England's players after winning the second Ashes Test. Photo: AP
Summary
Summary of this article

  • AUS beat ENG by 8 wickets in the 2nd Ashes Test at The Gabba

  • Aussies are top of the WTC 2025-27 points table but ENG have slipped up

  • India are fifth with a PCT of 48.11%

England have been left battered and bruised following their 8 wicket defeat inside four days in the 2nd Ashes Test on Sunday, December 7 at The Gabba, Brisbane. Ben Stokes' side conceded 177 runs and then managed to score only 241 runs in their second innings, to set a target of 65 for Australia to chase down.

The result of the defeat in the Day-Night Test has left Stokes-led side slip to seventh in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 points table.

Updated WTC 2025-27 Points Table After 2nd Australia vs England Ashes Test

POSITIONTEAMMATCHESWINSDEFEATSDRAWPOINTSPENALTYPCT%
1Australia5500600100
2South Africa431036075
3Sri Lanka210116066.67
4Pakistan211012050
5India944152048.15
6New Zealand10014033.33
7England724126230.95
8Bangladesh20114016.67
9West Indies6051405.55

The Three Lions have managed to secure mere 26 points from the possible 84, with their PCT% at 30.95. As for the Aussies, they are atop of the WTC standings. They have accumulated 60 points and have 100% PCT in their bank.

Australia had won the series-opening Test on Day 2 of the scheduled five-match series. At least the second test went late into Day 4.

The third Test starts on December 17 at the Adelaide Oval with England needing a win to have any chance of reclaiming the Ashes. The fourth Test starts on Boxing Day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and Sydney will host the fifth Test from Jan. 4.

Related Content

New Zealand Gain From England's Loss

England's slip up in the WTC 2025-27 points table has boosted New Zealand's chances by pushing them up the table from seventh to sixth. The 2021 champions have a PCT of 33.33%. They recently drew the 1st Test against the West Indies.

As for India, they are fifth and the two-time WTC runners-up have 48.11% PCT after they managed to win only four of their nine games from the ongoing cycle.

(with AP inputs)

