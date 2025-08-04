India secured a six-run win against England in the fifth Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series
Mohammed Siraj credited his mental strength for a five-for performance in the second innings, dismissing key English batters like Jamie Smith and Gus Atkinson
After dropping Harry Brooks when the batter was on 19, Siraj fought back valiantly to become India's star at The Oval
After waking up to a Google search featuring a 'Believe' emoji, Mohammed Siraj was inspired to deliver an unforgettable performance for India in the 5th Test against England in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series. India, defending 35 runs on the final day at the Oval, London, completed the task for a stunning six-run win with Siraj taking the last wicket.
Mohammed Siraj, the Indian fast bowler, explained his unwavering mindset. He stated, "I woke up in the morning and checked Google on my phone and took out a 'Believe' emoji wallpaper and told myself that I will do it for the country."
He also claimed that the word 'impossible' is not in his dictionary, always believing he could win from any situation. This approach helped him pull off one of the biggest heists in the traditional format in recent times.
India Vs England: Mohammed Siraj's Bowling Feat
Without Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, who also serves as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Telangana Police, led India's bowling attack in the fifth and final Test. The 31-year-old right-arm fast bowler effectively drove the Indian attack by delivering 185.3 overs to take 23 wickets, a contribution that earned India a win for posterity.
In a post-match chat with Dinesh Karthik Siraj for Jio Hotstar, he asserted, "I always believe that I can win the game from any point... My only plan was to bowl good areas. Didn't matter if I took wickets or went for runs."
His tactical focus and resilience ensured that precision and commitment triumphed over challenges on the field.
India Vs England: Siraj Recalls Dropped Catch
In a critical moment, Siraj’s feet touched the boundary rope while attempting to catch Harry Brook when the batter was on 19 runs. Brook subsequently scored a ton, and it appeared that the match was slipping from India's grasp.
Siraj said, "I didn't think I'd touch the cushion when I took it. It was a match-changing moment. Brook got into T20 moment. We were behind the game after that, but thank God. I thought the match was gone."