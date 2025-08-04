World Test Championship Standings After India Vs England Test Series: Check Updated Table

With the five-match series ending in a 2-2 draw, India secured valuable points from their win at The Oval, pushing them up to third place in the World Test Championship standings. They now have 28 points from five matches and a points percentage (PCT) of 46.67 — a solid position early in what is expected to be a fiercely contested cycle

India’s dramatic six-run victory over England in the fifth Test at The Oval didn’t just level a thrilling series — it also gave their ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 campaign a timely push in the right direction.

With the scores locked at 2-2 after five hard-fought Tests, India collected crucial points from the Oval win to move into third place in the WTC table. They now have 28 points from five matches, with a points percentage (PCT) of 46.67 — a healthy position considering the intense competition expected in this cycle.

The final day at The Oval saw India pull off one of their most dramatic wins in Test history. England needed only 35 runs with four wickets in hand, but India’s bowlers turned the game on its head. Mohammed Siraj’s five-wicket haul led the way as India grabbed all four remaining wickets in a stunning morning session, clinching the match by the narrowest of margins.

The result was especially important for India’s relatively young squad, playing without some of their most experienced players. With concerns surrounding the team’s transition phase, the win showed both resilience and depth in the Test format.

For England, it was a missed opportunity. They appeared on course for victory before the collapse, and the loss pushes them to fourth place in the WTC standings with 26 points and a PCT of 43.33. Their position was also hit by a two-point deduction for a slow over-rate earlier in the series at Lord’s.

At the top of the table, Australia leads the WTC 2025–27 race with 36 points from three matches and a perfect 100 percent PCT, following a 3-0 home sweep against the West Indies. Sri Lanka, after beating Bangladesh 1-0 at home, sits in second place with 16 points and a PCT of 66.67.

Further down, Bangladesh are in fifth with four points from two matches, while the West Indies have yet to open their account after three losses. New Zealand, Pakistan, and reigning champions South Africa have not yet played in this WTC cycle.

To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

