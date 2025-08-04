Football

Manchester United 2-2 Everton: Own Goal Helps Red Devils Win Premier League Summer Series

An own goal by Ayden Heaven saw the Premier League Summer Series game between Manchester United and Everton ending in a 2-2 draw on Sunday (August 3, 2025). United went into the match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta knowing that they would win the tournament if they avoided a loss by less than a two-goal margin. Ruben Amorim's men eventually settled for a draw from a clash in which they were pushed hard by the Toffees, who produced a much-improved display after defeats to Bournemouth and West Ham.