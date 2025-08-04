Manchester United players pose with the Summer Series trophy after a Premier League Summer Series soccer match against Everton in Atlanta.
Everton midfielder Iliman Ndiaye celebrates scoring a goal in the first half of a Premier League Summer Series soccer match against Manchester United in Atlanta.
Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot kicks the ball during the second half of a Premier League Summer Series soccer match against Everton in Atlanta.
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes, front left, celebrates with midfielder Mason Mount (7) after scoring in the second half of a Premier League Summer Series soccer match in Atlanta.
Everton defender Adam Aznou, left, fights for possession with Manchester United midfielder Amad Diallo, right, during the second half of a Premier League Summer Series soccer match in Atlanta.
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes takes a corner kick during the second half of a Premier League Summer Series soccer match against Everton in Atlanta.
Everton defender Michael Keane, right, kicks the ball away from Manchester United forward Rasmus Højlund during the second half of a Premier League Summer Series soccer match in Atlanta.
Manchester United midfielder Manuel Ugarte, left, and Everton midfielder Iliman Ndiaye, right, fight for possession during the second half of a Premier League Summer Series soccer match in Atlanta.
Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes (8) scores a penalty kick in the first half of a Premier League Summer Series soccer match against Everton in Atlanta.
Manchester United midfielder Amad Diallo, left, gets fouled in the box by Everton defender James Tarkowski in the first half of a Premier League Summer Series soccer match in Atlanta.