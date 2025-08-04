A Watery Grave: Migrant Route Claims About 65 Lives In Yemen Shipwreck

After another boat sinks off the coast of Yemen, the nameless, faceless victims join the millions displaced globally. Their deaths expose a hierarchy of grief, where some lives are mourned and others are simply ignored.

A
Ananya Kumar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Refugee Replug
Outlook Magazine's August 1, 2023 issue titled Who is a refugee? sought to confront the growing indifference known as "compassion fatigue" by asking a profound question: Who is a refugee? File Photo
info_icon

The Sea of Pain

For Galip Kurdi 

Amin Kurdi was three and his photograph circled the world. He lay face down and the blue and red clothes were striking in their strange tidiness on the shore. Hours later the Turkish coast guards recuperated the bodies of his mother and five-year-old brother, Galip, but there are no photographs.

No one can mimic his final image– moored face down at an ocean’s edge. No artist can provide that low blow. Ah, the world of art, world of images, billions of images. The words of a poem are cleaner, more pure.

When the boat filled with Syrian immigrants overturned, the father swam from one boy to the other trying in desperation to save them, but he could only see how they disappeared. I wasn't there.

I'm not his father. There are no photographs of Galip Kurdi, he can't hear, he can't see, he can't feel, and the silence comes down like immense white cloths.

Below the silence you can make out a piece of sea, of the sea of pain. I'm not his father, but Galip Kurdi is my son.

Raúl Zurita

In the quiet, treacherous waters off the coast of Yemen, a dream of a new life turned into a watery grave. A single boat packed with 154 people from Ethiopia capsized, leaving in its wake a trail of devastation.

At least 68 people died and another 74 were lost to the sea, the United Nations migration agency said. Their hopes, once so powerful they propelled them across a continent, were extinguished in an instant.

Abdusattor Esoev, who heads the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM) in Yemen, shared the grim details. Only twelve people survived the shipwreck off Yemen’s Abyan province.

The sea, indifferent to their plight, returned the bodies of 54 refugees and migrants to the shores of Khanfar district. Fourteen others were discovered elsewhere, their journey ending in a cold mortuary in a strange hospital in a strange land. 

Turmoil of Partition: Refugees sit on the roof of a train trying to flee India - null
The Forgotten Narrative Of Partition Refugees

BY Kishwar Desai

On the ground, Yemeni health authorities must deal with the aftermath. Abdul Qader Bajamil, the local health office director, spoke of making arrangements to bury the victims near Shaqra city. All the while, the search for the missing continues, a desperate effort against the odds in difficult conditions.

This tragedy is not an isolated event. The waters separating the Horn of Africa from Yemen are a well-trodden but perilous path. It is a route of desperation and hope, traveled by those fleeing poverty and conflict.

While the civil war that erupted in Yemen in 2014 saw many Yemenis flee, the path is also used by those heading in the opposite direction towards Saudi Arabia.

Objects from the Partition placed in Delhi's museum - null
Delhi's Partition Museum Is A Journey Into The Memories Of Its Objects

BY Rakhi Bose

For many, especially young people from Ethiopia and Somalia, Yemen is not the final destination. It is a dangerous stepping stone towards the dream of finding work in the more prosperous Gulf countries, particularly in Saudi Arabia.

Driven by the desire to make something of their lives, they place their bodies in the hands of smugglers. These networks operate from coastal towns like Bossaso in Somalia and Obock in Djibouti, packing people onto often unseaworthy, overcrowded boats to cross the Red Sea or the Gulf of Aden.

The IOM has called this route one of the "busiest and most perilous" in the world. The numbers tell a grim story. Last year alone, 558 people died along this path. Over the past decade, the sea has claimed at least 693 known lives, with a total of 2,082 people having disappeared along the route.

This single, horrific story from the coast of Yemen is a chapter in a much larger, global book of human displacement. By the end of April 2025, the world faced a staggering crisis of human displacement, with more than 122 million people having been forcibly driven from their homes due to persecution, conflict, violence, or severe human rights violations. 

The largest portion of this displaced population, totaling 73.5 million people, remained within the borders of their own countries as internally displaced people.

In addition to this immense internal displacement, 42.7 million people had crossed international borders to seek safety as refugees.

Furthermore, the global figure included 8.4 million asylum seekers awaiting decisions on their protection claims, as well as another 5.9 million people identified as being in dire need of international protection, collectively painting a grim picture of widespread instability and human suffering on a massive scale.

Life in India: Farida, an Afghan refugee, with her four children. She came to India in 2016 - null
Lost Homes And Uncertain Future: Absence Of Refugee Policy Makes Life Harder For Afghans

BY Abhik Bhattacharya

For a Syrian refugee, home is now a ghost, a memory from before the civil war that the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) reports has uprooted over 14 million people, with 6 million fleeing abroad.

This desperate search for safety is mirrored by the 4.5 million Yemenis driven from their homes by a forgotten catastrophe, where the UN's humanitarian office (OCHA) estimates 19.5 million people need urgent aid to survive against starvation and a collapsed healthcare system.

Across Asia, the story is one of enduring fear. For an Afghan refugee, peace is a foreign concept after forty years of conflict, with the UNHCR tracking 6.4 million scattered globally.

Perhaps no group embodies the pain of being stateless more than the Rohingya. Driven from Myanmar by ethnic cleansing, nearly one million, according to the UNHCR, now live in the sprawling camps of Bangladesh—a people in limbo, stripped of citizenship and entirely dependent on aid.

From the rubble of Syria to the crowded camps of Bangladesh, and from the worn-out tents in Afghanistan to the perilous sea off Yemen, these refugees are more than just statistics.

Theirs are stories of survival against impossible odds, a mirror reflecting the world's political failures, and a profound testament to the resilience of the human spirit.

While these represent some of the world's most painful and prominent crises, they are tragically not alone; there are many more

null - null
How Climate Change Is Driving Mass Human Displacement

BY Rakhi Bose

In its August 1, 2023 issue titled Who is a refugee? Outlook Magazine sought to confront the growing indifference known as "compassion fatigue" by asking a profound question: Who is a refugee? It challenged readers to look beyond simple definitions and consider the deep, personal reality of displacement.

Is a refugee someone who carries their lost home within them while being treated as an outsider, or are they an outsider even to themselves, forever severed from the idea of belonging?

By posing this question, the magazine aimed to reawaken empathy and remind us of the human soul at the center of the crisis. 

In All Death Is Not Equal by Outlook’s Editor Chinki Sinha highlights a painful truth by comparing two sea tragedies. The world was captivated by the story of five wealthy adventurers who died in a submersible visiting the Titanic, learning every detail of their lives.

In stark contrast, the hundreds of desperate refugees who drowned on an overcrowded fishing trawler at the same time were almost completely ignored, remaining a nameless, faceless statistic.

She argues that this reveals a disturbing reality: we often value the lives of the rich more than the poor and care more about protecting borders than saving human beings.

Snigdhendhu Bhattacharya’s Tibetans To Rohingya Muslims: All Refugees Are Not Equal In India argues that in India, not all refugees are treated equally. Because India has no formal refugee law, its government's approach is driven by politics and religion.

For example, Tibetan Buddhists are welcomed and supported, while Rohingya Muslims are labeled "illegal migrants" and face detention. This selective policy is solidified by the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which favors non-Muslim minorities from specific neighboring countries while excluding ot

Drowning in the Sea: Artwork by Faud, 14, a Syrian refugee. Black dots depict refugees in a stormy sea - null
Narrative Around Refugees And Asylum Seekers Appear Politically Insinuated

BY Jaffer Latief Najar

In Refugees Are Pouring Into The Divisive Waters Of Europe’s Far-right Politics , Seema Guha  highlights a disturbing pattern: after tragic drownings of desperate migrants at sea, like the ship Adriana, initial sympathy quickly fades, replaced by fear of terrorism and anti-immigrant sentiment.

Fueled by right-wing politics, this leads to harsher government policies and a double standard, where refugees from conflict like Ukraine are welcomed, but those from Africa and the Middle East are met with hostility.

Europe faces a dilemma, needing migrant workers for its aging population but politically fearing their arrival.

Ainnie Arif defines a refugee's homeland as a ‘ghost’ that walks beside them, a collection of memories they can never fully leave behind, in World Refugee Day: Ghosts of Home.

It grounds this profound personal loss in the staggering global crisis, citing the UNHCR's figure of 123.2 million people forcibly displaced by the end of 2024. Written on the World Refugee Day the article highlights that the struggle continues long after flight.

It highlights the harsh realities that follow, from legal limbo to the unequal treatment shown in India, where Tibetan refugees are given more privileges than others. Ultimately, it concludes that refugees are caught between memory and survival—carrying their lost homes in their hearts while trying to build new lives in lands that still label them as "other."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. BCCI Invites Applications For Selection Committees; Agarkar To Continue And Pragyan Ojha Likely To Join

  3. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  4. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. Israel Commences First Stage Of Assault On Gaza City

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 2-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Win Back-To-Back Matches

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance