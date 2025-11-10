Bihar Elections 2025 | Akhilesh Yadav Rallies Youth Support In Siwan For RJD's Osama Shahab

The rally in Hussainganj aims to tap into the sentiments of the youth, with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav arriving to back Osama Shahab — the RJD candidate and son of former MP Mohammad Shahabuddin, a dreaded yet Robin Hood-like figure in the region. A young leader who recently joined the RJD, Osama has largely stayed away from the media, refusing interviews. His candidature, however, has stirred controversy, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah accusing the RJD of bringing back Bihar’s 'Jungle Raj'. Outlook Editor Chinki Sinha reports from Siwan, Bihar