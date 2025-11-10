Bihar Elections 2025 | Akhilesh Yadav Rallies Youth Support In Siwan For RJD's Osama Shahab

The rally in Hussainganj aims to tap into the sentiments of the youth, with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav arriving to back Osama Shahab — the RJD candidate and son of former MP Mohammad Shahabuddin, a dreaded yet Robin Hood-like figure in the region. A young leader who recently joined the RJD, Osama has largely stayed away from the media, refusing interviews. His candidature, however, has stirred controversy, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah accusing the RJD of bringing back Bihar’s 'Jungle Raj'. Outlook Editor Chinki Sinha reports from Siwan, Bihar

Chinki Sinha
Chinki Sinha
Updated on:
Updated on:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shreyas Iyer's Participation For SA ODI Series In Doubt After Oxygen Level Drops - Report

  2. India Vs South Africa: Shubman Gill Spends Long Session; Jaiswal, Sai Too Sweat It Out Ahead Of 1st Test In Kolkata

  3. Ranji Trophy 2025/26: Delhi Stoop To New Low After Losing To Jammu & Kashmir For First Time In 65 Years

  4. IPL 2026 Auction Likely On December 15, With India As Probable Venue: Report

  5. Melbourne Renegades Vs Sydney Thunder, WBBL 2025: Wareham Stars As MLR-W Beat SYT-W By Four Wickets

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  2. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  3. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  4. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

  5. 2025 WTA Finals: Elena Rybakina Sinks Aryna Sabalenka To Win Season Finale

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Red Fort Explosion News: Police Detains Car Owner; Probe Underway: HMO, Delhi CM After 8 Dead In Red Fort Blast

  3. What Happened At The Red Fort Blast: 8 Dead, 30 Injured; Amit Shah Says Investigation Exploring All Angles

  4. Car In Delhi Blast Was Hyundai i20 With Haryana Plates, Explosion Towards Rear

  5. Blast In Red Fort In Delhi, 8 Killed, 24 Injured: Reports

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. Hundreds Missing After Migrant Boat Sinks Near Malaysia–Thailand Border

  4. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

  5. BBC Chiefs Resign Over Trump Documentary Edit

Latest Stories

  1. PM Modi Urges Bihar Voters To Set New Turnout Record In Final Phase Of Polling

  2. Dharmendra Health Update: Esha Deol And Hema Malini Deny Reports Of Actor's Death

  3. PM Modi Visits Bhutan For Fourth King’s 70th Birthday, To Launch Hydropower Project

  4. Red Fort Blast: Two Victims Identified, Identities Of Others Yet To Be Confirmed

  5. Red Fort Blast: Maharashtra and UP on High Alert After Deadly Explosion

  6. Blast Rocks Red Fort; New Delhi On High Alert

  7. Leaders Condemn Red Fort Blast, PM Modi and Amit Shah Take Stock of Situation

  8. Red Fort Explosion News: Police Detains Car Owner; Probe Underway: HMO, Delhi CM After 8 Dead In Red Fort Blast