Uttarakhand Weekend Weather Alert: Temperature Decline with Dry Conditions

Uttarakhand experiences declining temperatures this weekend with dry weather across all districts. Plains record 9-17°C minimums and 27-31°C maximums, while hill stations face colder conditions at 3-9°C with no rainfall expected.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
uttarakhand weather
Uttarakhand Weekend Weather Alert: Temperature Decline with Dry Conditions
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • IMD forecasts dry weather across Uttarakhand from November 14-20, with no rainfall expected

  • Minimum temperatures declining 1-2°C over next five days; plains record 9-17°C while hills drop to 3-9°C

  • Dehradun reports 10°C minimum and 27°C maximum; Mukteshwar records coldest at 8.8°C with strong winds

  • No weather warnings issued; stable conditions prevail, though nights are becoming progressively colder across all districts.

Uttarakhand is witnessing intensifying cold conditions as the weekend approaches, with temperatures declining progressively across both plains and hilly regions. The Indian Meteorological Department forecasts predominantly dry weather throughout the state from November 14 through November 20, with clear to partly cloudy skies dominating the atmospheric conditions. Minimum temperatures are expected to decline gradually by one to two degrees Celsius over the next five days, intensifying the winter chill across all districts. Dehradun recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 27 degrees Celsius, while hill stations like Mukteshwar registered significantly colder readings at 8.8 degrees Celsius. The meteorological center has not issued any weather warnings, indicating stable conditions despite the temperature decline. Residents across plains and mountainous areas are experiencing increasingly cold nights and mornings, requiring appropriate seasonal adjustments.

Temperature Patterns Across Districts

Regional temperature variations show distinct differences between plains and hill districts. Plain areas, including Dehradun, Pantnagar, and Haridwar, are experiencing minimum temperatures ranging between 9-17 degrees Celsius, with maximum temperatures hovering around 27-31 degrees Celsius. Hill stations demonstrate considerably colder patterns, with Mukteshwar, New Tehri, and Ranikhet recording minimum temperatures between 3-9 degrees Celsius. The temperature gradient from lower to higher elevations creates diverse climatic zones within the state. Surface winds have been recorded at speeds exceeding 30 kilometers per hour in several locations, including Mukteshwar at 52 kilometers per hour and Champawat at 39 kilometers per hour, contributing to enhanced wind chill factors. Humidity levels remain elevated at 65-85 percent across various districts, creating moisture retention that intensifies the perceived cold during early morning hours.

Related Content
Related Content
null - PTI
Himachal Pradesh Weekend Weather: Temperature Decline and Air Quality Update

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Uttarakhand: Weekend Forecast and Preparedness Measures

The weekend forecast indicates continuation of dry and stable weather patterns with minimal precipitation expected throughout all districts. Nights and early mornings will become progressively colder as minimum temperatures continue their declining trajectory. Residents should prepare for temperature fluctuations between day and night, wearing layered clothing that can be adjusted according to changing conditions. Farmers are advised to monitor crop conditions, particularly in frost-prone areas where temperature declines may affect standing crops. Tourists visiting higher altitude regions should carry adequate warm clothing and check local weather updates before undertaking travel to mountainous destinations.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 2nd ODI: Babar Azam Ends Century Drought As PAK Beat SL By 8 Wickets

  2. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 32-Ball Century In Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 Against UAE - Video

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 1: Three Intriguing Stats From Eden Gardens

  4. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Here's Why Jasprit Bumrah Is The Most Lethal Bowler Against Openers

  5. India Vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1: Jasprit Bumrah’s Five-Wicket Haul Powers IND To Dominant Start

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz To End 2025 As World Number One After Beating Lorenzo Musetti

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Playoffs Preview: Live Streaming Info, Timings, Venue - All You Need To Know

  3. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

  4. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

  5. ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Chennai Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Expected November 16-20 as Cyclonic Circulation Persists

  2. Bombay High Court Flags Rs 12,000-Crore ‘Gas Theft’: Petitioner Seeks CBI Probe Against Reliance Industries'

  3. Pune Govt Land Sold Illegally for ₹33 Crore; Officer Suspended, Probe Begins

  4. Yogi Adityanath Government Moves to Withdraw All Charges Against Akhlaq’s Killers

  5. ECI Informs Delhi High Court That 2024 General Election CCTV Footage Has Been Destroyed

Entertainment News

  1. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  2. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  3. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  4. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  5. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Bangladesh Summons Indian Envoy Over Sheikh Hasina’s Media Interactions

  2. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns

  3. Key Zelenskyy Ally Accused Of $100 Million Corruption Scheme, Resigns

  4. Bangladesh Ordinance for Charter Referendum Sparks ‘Unconstitutional’ Claims

  5. Bangladesh: Hasina Sets Conditions For Return, Accuses Yunus Of Degrading Ties With India, Undermining Democracy

Latest Stories

  1. Kalamkaval Trailer: Mammootty Starrer Promises To Be A Gritty, Riveting Mystery Thriller

  2. ‘Tiger Abhi Jinda Hai’: Poster Outside Nitish Kumar’s Residence Sparks Stir in Bihar

  3. Bihar's Verdict: Mahagathbandhan Parties Trailing In Early Leads

  4. ED Raids In Delhi-NCR, Jaipur In ₹900-Crore Cocaine Money Laundering Case

  5. US Lawmaker Introduces Bill To Abolish H-1B Visas And Limit Foreign Worker Residency

  6. JMM’s Somesh Chandra Soren Leads Ghatshila Bypoll by Over 7,500 Votes

  7. Bihar Election 2025 Results: Abki Baar 200 Paar In Bihar

  8. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns