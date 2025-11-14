Uttarakhand Weekend Weather Alert: Temperature Decline with Dry Conditions

IMD forecasts dry weather across Uttarakhand from November 14-20, with no rainfall expected
Uttarakhand is witnessing intensifying cold conditions as the weekend approaches, with temperatures declining progressively across both plains and hilly regions. The Indian Meteorological Department forecasts predominantly dry weather throughout the state from November 14 through November 20, with clear to partly cloudy skies dominating the atmospheric conditions. Minimum temperatures are expected to decline gradually by one to two degrees Celsius over the next five days, intensifying the winter chill across all districts. Dehradun recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 27 degrees Celsius, while hill stations like Mukteshwar registered significantly colder readings at 8.8 degrees Celsius. The meteorological center has not issued any weather warnings, indicating stable conditions despite the temperature decline. Residents across plains and mountainous areas are experiencing increasingly cold nights and mornings, requiring appropriate seasonal adjustments.
Temperature Patterns Across Districts
Regional temperature variations show distinct differences between plains and hill districts. Plain areas, including Dehradun, Pantnagar, and Haridwar, are experiencing minimum temperatures ranging between 9-17 degrees Celsius, with maximum temperatures hovering around 27-31 degrees Celsius. Hill stations demonstrate considerably colder patterns, with Mukteshwar, New Tehri, and Ranikhet recording minimum temperatures between 3-9 degrees Celsius. The temperature gradient from lower to higher elevations creates diverse climatic zones within the state. Surface winds have been recorded at speeds exceeding 30 kilometers per hour in several locations, including Mukteshwar at 52 kilometers per hour and Champawat at 39 kilometers per hour, contributing to enhanced wind chill factors. Humidity levels remain elevated at 65-85 percent across various districts, creating moisture retention that intensifies the perceived cold during early morning hours.
Uttarakhand: Weekend Forecast and Preparedness Measures
The weekend forecast indicates continuation of dry and stable weather patterns with minimal precipitation expected throughout all districts. Nights and early mornings will become progressively colder as minimum temperatures continue their declining trajectory. Residents should prepare for temperature fluctuations between day and night, wearing layered clothing that can be adjusted according to changing conditions. Farmers are advised to monitor crop conditions, particularly in frost-prone areas where temperature declines may affect standing crops. Tourists visiting higher altitude regions should carry adequate warm clothing and check local weather updates before undertaking travel to mountainous destinations.