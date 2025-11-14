Uttarakhand Weekend Weather Alert: Temperature Decline with Dry Conditions

Uttarakhand is witnessing intensifying cold conditions as the weekend approaches, with temperatures declining progressively across both plains and hilly regions. The Indian Meteorological Department forecasts predominantly dry weather throughout the state from November 14 through November 20, with clear to partly cloudy skies dominating the atmospheric conditions. Minimum temperatures are expected to decline gradually by one to two degrees Celsius over the next five days, intensifying the winter chill across all districts. Dehradun recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius and a maximum of 27 degrees Celsius, while hill stations like Mukteshwar registered significantly colder readings at 8.8 degrees Celsius. The meteorological center has not issued any weather warnings, indicating stable conditions despite the temperature decline. Residents across plains and mountainous areas are experiencing increasingly cold nights and mornings, requiring appropriate seasonal adjustments.