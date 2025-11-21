Uttarakhand Weekend Weather Update: Dry, Cool & Comfortable Conditions Expected From November 22–24

Uttarakhand experiences predominantly dry weekend weather, November 22-24, with clear to partly cloudy skies across all regions..s
Uttarakhand is set for a pleasant and predominantly dry weekend from November 22-24, with clear to partly cloudy skies and comfortable daytime conditions throughout the state. The India Meteorological Department forecasts maximum temperatures ranging between 20 and 24 degrees Celsius across plains and lower hill stations, providing ideal conditions for weekend outdoor activities. Minimum temperatures will hover between 8-12 degrees Celsius in lower regions and 5-8 degrees Celsius in higher altitude areas, requiring residents to carry warm layers during early mornings and evenings. Uttarakhand has recorded minimal rainfall in November, with climate data indicating only 4-5 millimeters of precipitation across most districts. Wind speeds remain gentle at approximately 10-15 kilometers per hour, creating comfortable conditions without strong gusts or disruptive weather patterns.
Regional Temperature and Weather Variations
Lower altitude districts, including Dehradun, Haridwar, and Udham Singh Nagar, will experience maximum temperatures around 23-25 degrees Celsius, with minimum temperatures around 11-13 degrees Celsius. Mid-altitude hill stations such as Almora, Nainital, and Bageshwar record maximums between 15-18 degrees Celsius and minimums between 6-9 degrees Celsius, making them ideal for weekend trekking expeditions. Higher altitude regions, including Auli and Chopta, maintain much colder conditions with maximum temperatures between 8-12 degrees Celsius and minimums dropping to 2-5 degrees Celsius, potentially creating light frost formation in isolated locations during early mornings.
Weekend Activities and Travel Guidance
The pleasant weather provides excellent opportunities for outdoor sightseeing, nature walks, and recreational activities across Uttarakhand's diverse landscapes and hill stations. Tourists should carry appropriate layered clothing despite daytime comfort, as mornings remain quite cold. No weather warnings have been issued by the India meteorological department (IMD). Farmers can safely conduct field operations, and the extended forecast indicates dry conditions through November 27 across the state.
Water bodies across Uttarakhand, including lakes, rivers, and streams, remain calm with no flood warnings or water-related alerts issued for the weekend period. Adventure sports enthusiasts, including paragliding, rock climbing, and river sports operators, can safely conduct outdoor activities without weather-related concerns or operational disruptions. Hikers and trekkers should ensure adequate hydration and sun protection despite cool temperatures, as prolonged outdoor exposure requires preventive health measures. Local tourism authorities have confirmed full operational capacity across all hill resort destinations with no closures or access restrictions expected during the forecast period.