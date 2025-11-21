Uttarakhand Weekend Weather Update: Dry, Cool & Comfortable Conditions Expected From November 22–24

Uttarakhand is set for a pleasant and predominantly dry weekend from November 22-24, with clear to partly cloudy skies and comfortable daytime conditions throughout the state. The India Meteorological Department forecasts maximum temperatures ranging between 20 and 24 degrees Celsius across plains and lower hill stations, providing ideal conditions for weekend outdoor activities. Minimum temperatures will hover between 8-12 degrees Celsius in lower regions and 5-8 degrees Celsius in higher altitude areas, requiring residents to carry warm layers during early mornings and evenings. Uttarakhand has recorded minimal rainfall in November, with climate data indicating only 4-5 millimeters of precipitation across most districts. Wind speeds remain gentle at approximately 10-15 kilometers per hour, creating comfortable conditions without strong gusts or disruptive weather patterns.