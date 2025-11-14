Himachal Pradesh Weekend Weather: Temperature Decline and Air Quality Update

Himachal Pradesh weekend weather shows temperatures ranging from 15-17°C maximum and 5-6°C minimum in lower regions, with sub-zero conditions in Manali and high altitude areas experiencing isolated snowfall.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Himachal winter weather updates
Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Weekend temperatures dropping to 5-6°C minimums; high altitude areas experiencing sub-zero conditions reaching -10°C

  • Predominantly dry and clear weather is expected across the state, with isolated light snow in high altitude regions.

  • Air Quality Index ranging from 53-140 with PM2.5 at 57 µg/m³ and PM10 at 75 µg/m³

  • Shimla records a 17-3°C range while Manali faces sub-zero temperatures during early morning and night hours.

Himachal Pradesh is experiencing a marked transition into winter, with significant temperature declines observed across the state during the weekend period. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued weather forecasts indicating predominantly dry and stable conditions, though early morning fog formation is anticipated in several districts. Weekend temperatures are expected to range from 15-17 degrees Celsius for maximum temperatures and 5-6 degrees Celsius for minimum temperatures across the lower and mid-hill regions, creating considerable fluctuations from seasonal norms. Higher altitude areas, particularly Manali and surrounding mountainous regions, are experiencing sub-zero temperatures dropping to negative 5 degrees Celsius to negative 10 degrees Celsius, signaling a significant winter onset. The combination of cooler weather and moisture retention in certain areas requires residents to adopt appropriate seasonal precautions.

Air Quality and Temperature Variations

Air quality in Himachal Pradesh has fluctuated between moderate to poor levels, with the current Air Quality Index recorded at 126 on the poor scale. PM2.5 concentrations measure approximately 57 micrograms per cubic meter, while PM10 levels stand at 75 micrograms per cubic meter, indicating elevated particulate matter in the atmosphere. Dharamshala region records AQI levels around 140 in the poor category, requiring vulnerable populations to limit outdoor exposure. Higher altitude areas experience significantly better air quality with AQI readings around 53 in the moderate range. The temperature gradient from lower to higher altitudes varies substantially, with Shimla recording temperatures between 17 and 3 degrees Celsius, while Manali experiences considerably colder conditions, reaching sub-zero values during early morning and nighttime hours.

Related Content
Related Content

Weekend Weather Outlook and Precautions

The meteorological outlook for the weekend predicts sunny to clear skies across most districts with minimal precipitation expected during the next three to four days. Low and mid-hill areas will experience pleasant daytime conditions suitable for outdoor activities, though nights will turn progressively colder. High-altitude regions, including Lahaul-Spiti and upper Himachal areas, may witness isolated light snowfall or rain, particularly during evening and night hours. Residents should maintain weather-appropriate clothing, especially during early morning and late evening hours when temperatures drop significantly. Farmers in lower regions should monitor crop conditions due to temperature fluctuations, while those in high altitude areas should prepare for potential winter weather intensification.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 2nd ODI: Babar Azam Ends Century Drought As PAK Beat SL By 8 Wickets

  2. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 32-Ball Century In Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 Against UAE - Video

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 1: Three Intriguing Stats From Eden Gardens

  4. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Here's Why Jasprit Bumrah Is The Most Lethal Bowler Against Openers

  5. India Vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1: Jasprit Bumrah’s Five-Wicket Haul Powers IND To Dominant Start

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz To End 2025 As World Number One After Beating Lorenzo Musetti

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Playoffs Preview: Live Streaming Info, Timings, Venue - All You Need To Know

  3. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

  4. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

  5. ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Chennai Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Expected November 16-20 as Cyclonic Circulation Persists

  2. Bombay High Court Flags Rs 12,000-Crore ‘Gas Theft’: Petitioner Seeks CBI Probe Against Reliance Industries'

  3. Pune Govt Land Sold Illegally for ₹33 Crore; Officer Suspended, Probe Begins

  4. Yogi Adityanath Government Moves to Withdraw All Charges Against Akhlaq’s Killers

  5. ECI Informs Delhi High Court That 2024 General Election CCTV Footage Has Been Destroyed

Entertainment News

  1. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  2. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  3. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  4. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  5. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Bangladesh Summons Indian Envoy Over Sheikh Hasina’s Media Interactions

  2. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns

  3. Key Zelenskyy Ally Accused Of $100 Million Corruption Scheme, Resigns

  4. Bangladesh Ordinance for Charter Referendum Sparks ‘Unconstitutional’ Claims

  5. Bangladesh: Hasina Sets Conditions For Return, Accuses Yunus Of Degrading Ties With India, Undermining Democracy

Latest Stories

  1. Kalamkaval Trailer: Mammootty Starrer Promises To Be A Gritty, Riveting Mystery Thriller

  2. ‘Tiger Abhi Jinda Hai’: Poster Outside Nitish Kumar’s Residence Sparks Stir in Bihar

  3. Bihar's Verdict: Mahagathbandhan Parties Trailing In Early Leads

  4. ED Raids In Delhi-NCR, Jaipur In ₹900-Crore Cocaine Money Laundering Case

  5. US Lawmaker Introduces Bill To Abolish H-1B Visas And Limit Foreign Worker Residency

  6. JMM’s Somesh Chandra Soren Leads Ghatshila Bypoll by Over 7,500 Votes

  7. Bihar Election 2025 Results: Abki Baar 200 Paar In Bihar

  8. Fossil Fuel Emissions To Hit Record High In 2025, Study Warns