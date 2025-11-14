Himachal Pradesh Weekend Weather: Temperature Decline and Air Quality Update

Weekend Weather Outlook and Precautions

The meteorological outlook for the weekend predicts sunny to clear skies across most districts with minimal precipitation expected during the next three to four days. Low and mid-hill areas will experience pleasant daytime conditions suitable for outdoor activities, though nights will turn progressively colder. High-altitude regions, including Lahaul-Spiti and upper Himachal areas, may witness isolated light snowfall or rain, particularly during evening and night hours. Residents should maintain weather-appropriate clothing, especially during early morning and late evening hours when temperatures drop significantly. Farmers in lower regions should monitor crop conditions due to temperature fluctuations, while those in high altitude areas should prepare for potential winter weather intensification.