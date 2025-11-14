Himachal Pradesh Weekend Weather: Temperature Decline and Air Quality Update

Weekend temperatures dropping to 5-6°C minimums; high altitude areas experiencing sub-zero conditions reaching -10°C
Predominantly dry and clear weather is expected across the state, with isolated light snow in high altitude regions.
Air Quality Index ranging from 53-140 with PM2.5 at 57 µg/m³ and PM10 at 75 µg/m³
Shimla records a 17-3°C range while Manali faces sub-zero temperatures during early morning and night hours.
Himachal Pradesh is experiencing a marked transition into winter, with significant temperature declines observed across the state during the weekend period. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued weather forecasts indicating predominantly dry and stable conditions, though early morning fog formation is anticipated in several districts. Weekend temperatures are expected to range from 15-17 degrees Celsius for maximum temperatures and 5-6 degrees Celsius for minimum temperatures across the lower and mid-hill regions, creating considerable fluctuations from seasonal norms. Higher altitude areas, particularly Manali and surrounding mountainous regions, are experiencing sub-zero temperatures dropping to negative 5 degrees Celsius to negative 10 degrees Celsius, signaling a significant winter onset. The combination of cooler weather and moisture retention in certain areas requires residents to adopt appropriate seasonal precautions.
Air Quality and Temperature Variations
Air quality in Himachal Pradesh has fluctuated between moderate to poor levels, with the current Air Quality Index recorded at 126 on the poor scale. PM2.5 concentrations measure approximately 57 micrograms per cubic meter, while PM10 levels stand at 75 micrograms per cubic meter, indicating elevated particulate matter in the atmosphere. Dharamshala region records AQI levels around 140 in the poor category, requiring vulnerable populations to limit outdoor exposure. Higher altitude areas experience significantly better air quality with AQI readings around 53 in the moderate range. The temperature gradient from lower to higher altitudes varies substantially, with Shimla recording temperatures between 17 and 3 degrees Celsius, while Manali experiences considerably colder conditions, reaching sub-zero values during early morning and nighttime hours.
Weekend Weather Outlook and Precautions
The meteorological outlook for the weekend predicts sunny to clear skies across most districts with minimal precipitation expected during the next three to four days. Low and mid-hill areas will experience pleasant daytime conditions suitable for outdoor activities, though nights will turn progressively colder. High-altitude regions, including Lahaul-Spiti and upper Himachal areas, may witness isolated light snowfall or rain, particularly during evening and night hours. Residents should maintain weather-appropriate clothing, especially during early morning and late evening hours when temperatures drop significantly. Farmers in lower regions should monitor crop conditions due to temperature fluctuations, while those in high altitude areas should prepare for potential winter weather intensification.