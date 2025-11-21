Himachal Pradesh Weekend Weather Forecast: Clear Skies, Pleasant Temperatures Across Major Hill Stations

Himachal Pradesh set for sunny, pleasant weekend November 22-24 with clear skies across all hill stations. Manali maximum 19°C, Shimla 17°C; ideal for tourist activities; no weather alerts.

Himachal Weekend Weather
Himachal Pradesh Weekend Weather Forecast: Clear Skies, Pleasant Temperatures Across Major Hill Stations
  • Himachal Pradesh enjoys sunny, pleasant weekend weather from November 22-24 with clear skies across all hill stations and regions.

  • Manali maximum 19°C, minimum 6-7°C; Shimla maximum 17°C, minimum 3-5°C; no precipitation expected; wind speeds 4-9 km/h remain gentle throughout

  • All major hill stations, including Dharamshala, Kasauli, Dalhousie, and McLeod Ganj, record similar pleasant sunny conditions without weather alerts

  • Ideal weekend for tourists; no snowfall forecast; minimal cloud cover; humidity moderate 20-24%; extended forecast indicates continued dry conditions through late November

Himachal Pradesh is experiencing predominantly sunny and pleasant weekend weather from November 22-24, with clear skies and comfortable conditions ideal for outdoor activities across all hill stations. The India Meteorological Department forecasts consistently sunny conditions throughout the state with minimal cloud cover and no precipitation expected during the forecast period. Manali maintains maximum temperatures around 19 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures between 6-7 degrees Celsius, creating comfortable daytime conditions with cold mornings. Shimla records maximums around 17 degrees Celsius and minimums between 3-5 degrees Celsius, typical of early winter season patterns. Wind speeds remain gentle at approximately 4-9 kilometers per hour across all regions.

Regional Weather Patterns and Hill Station Conditions

Major hill stations, including Dharamshala, Kasauli, Dalhousie, McLeodganj, Kufri, and Spiti Valley, all experience sunny conditions with comfortable temperatures ideal for weekend tourism. Humidity levels remain moderate between 20-24 percent, creating crisp and pleasant atmospheric conditions. Higher altitude regions show clear skies with no weather warnings or alerts issued. Precipitation probability remains at zero percent across all districts. The extended forecast through late November indicates continuation of predominantly dry and sunny conditions with temperatures remaining stable throughout the state.

Visibility across all hill stations remains exceptional, with atmospheric clarity allowing panoramic mountain views from popular vantage points, including Shimla's Ridge, Manali's Mall Road, and Dharamshala's Triund viewpoint. Air quality indices across Himachal Pradesh maintain excellent levels with AQI readings between 25-45 across major towns, representing 'good' air quality category suitable for all population groups. Solar radiation intensity remains moderate during daytime hours, making it ideal for outdoor photography, nature studies, and scientific research activities planned by institutions and tourists. Sunset and sunrise viewing from high-altitude locations offers spectacular displays with clear skies providing unobstructed celestial observations perfect for astronomy enthusiasts and nature photographers.

Tourist and Activity Advisory

The pleasant weekend weather forecast provides excellent opportunities for trekking, sightseeing, and outdoor exploration across Himachal Pradesh's diverse landscapes. Tourists visiting hill stations should carry light warm layers for early mornings and evenings despite pleasant daytime temperatures. No weather restrictions or alerts have been issued by the meteorological department. The state remains fully accessible for travel and outdoor activities without weather-related concerns during the forecast period.

