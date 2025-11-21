Himachal Pradesh Weekend Weather Forecast: Clear Skies, Pleasant Temperatures Across Major Hill Stations

Himachal Pradesh is experiencing predominantly sunny and pleasant weekend weather from November 22-24, with clear skies and comfortable conditions ideal for outdoor activities across all hill stations. The India Meteorological Department forecasts consistently sunny conditions throughout the state with minimal cloud cover and no precipitation expected during the forecast period. Manali maintains maximum temperatures around 19 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures between 6-7 degrees Celsius, creating comfortable daytime conditions with cold mornings. Shimla records maximums around 17 degrees Celsius and minimums between 3-5 degrees Celsius, typical of early winter season patterns. Wind speeds remain gentle at approximately 4-9 kilometers per hour across all regions.