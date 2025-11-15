Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI: Babar Azam Ends Hundred Drought As PAK Clinch Series 2-0

Pakistan's Babar Azam, lef, celebrates with Mohammad Rizwan after winning the match on the end of the second one day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

1/9 Pakistan's Babar Azam celebrates after his century during the second one day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed





2/9 Pakistan's Babar Azam celebrates after his century during the second one day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed





3/9 Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during the second one day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed





4/9 Pakistan's Babar Azam reacts after his fifty runs during the second one day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed





5/9 Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman celebrates after his fifty runs during the second one day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed





6/9 Pakistan's Haris Rauf celebrates after the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis during the second one day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed





7/9 Sri Lanka's Janith Liyanage plays a shot during the second one day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed





8/9 Sri Lanka's Kamindu Mendis bats during the second one day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed





9/9 Pakistan's Haris Rauf, left, celebrates after his dismissal of Sri Lanka's Sadeera Samarawickrama, right, during the second one day international cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed





