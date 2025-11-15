Pakistan Vs Sri Lanka, 2nd ODI: Babar Azam Ends Hundred Drought As PAK Clinch Series 2-0
Babar Azam's first international century in more than two years anchored Pakistan's comfortable chase of 289 against scratchy Sri Lanka in their series-clinching one-day international on Friday (November 14, 2025). Pakistan won by eight wickets, cruising to 289-2 in 48.2 overs on Babar's fluent unbeaten 102 off 119 balls. They have an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, which ends on Sunday. Sri Lanka were restricted to 288-8 on a perfect batting pitch after six of the top seven batters couldn’t convert good starts. The series was in doubt after Sri Lanka players wanted to leave the country when a suicide bomber killed 12 people outside a court in Islamabad on Tuesday, hours before the first ODI in nearby Rawalpindi. However, Sri Lanka Cricket directed the team to finish the series after it was reassured about security by the Pakistan Cricket Board.
