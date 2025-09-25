“I was diagnosed with depression again recently. Now, I go to college, meet loads of people and don’t stay with family any more. I have many friends, but still, at times, I feel like there’s nobody to hear me even though I am surrounded by people—I really don’t know how to open up to them,” as Bakchi said.

Talking to someone, an active listener shows empathy, such as by making eye contact, or a friend might pat you on the shoulder, even hug you. “These gestures...cannot be substituted by online interactions,” said Dr Veena Gupta, adding, “5,000 online ‘connections’ can make us forget that quality relationships—just someone to share our feelings with—always mattered more.”