OUTLOOK’S INDEPENDENCE DAY ISSUE | Freedom From Stigma Of Mental Illness

Navigating daily life is hard enough. But when you're battling an illness that others, and sometimes even you, struggle to acknowledge, the world becomes even more hostile. It's like standing in a room with a vase on the table, but everyone insists it’s a book—or worse, claims there’s nothing there at all. Your reality is denied, dismissed, or distorted. And if you're without financial resources, family support, or a place to live, especially as a woman, just surviving becomes a full-time fight. Shelter, food, safety, dignity: all become harder to access.