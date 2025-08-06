Netanyahu Declares Plan For 'Full Occupation' Of Gaza Amid Military Dissent

Benjamin Netanyahu openly declared his aim for "full occupation" of the Gaza Strip.
He also said, "if chief of staff doesn't agree, he can resign".
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had earlier said, "We are fighting human animals and we are acting accordingly."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has openly declared his intention to pursue a "full occupation" of the Gaza Strip, a move that reportedly faces significant opposition from within the Israel Defense Forces.
The plan has ignited controversy within Israel's own military leadership. A senior official close to the Prime Minister was quoted by the Ynet news site issuing a direct challenge to the military's top commander: "The die is cast - we are going for a full occupation of the Gaza Strip... If the chief of staff doesn't agree, he should resign.", quoted Al Jazeera
The current war in Gaza, which has raged for nearly two years, marks the latest chapter in a conflict that has defined the region for decades. Now, following the collapse of indirect ceasefire talks, Netanyahu is set to convene his security cabinet to authorize the next phase of the military campaign.
According to The Times of Israel, the prime minister has signaled a clear shift in strategy, telling officials in private conversations that he plans to seize the entire Palestinian enclave.
In a video address posted on X, Netanyahu framed the objective as a mission of liberation, stating, "We're committing to free Gaza from the tyranny of these terrorists. Many Gazans come to us and they say 'Help us be free of Hamas,' and that's what we will do."
This approach, and the rhetoric surrounding it, is not new. It is part of a long and documented history of controversial statements from Israeli leaders regarding Palestinians.
Controversial Comments: Past and Present
The Current Israeli Government
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
"As long as I'm prime minister, I will continue to strongly object to the establishment of a Palestinian state.”
"Whoever moves to establish a Palestinian state or intends to withdraw from territory is simply yielding territory for radical Islamic terrorist attacks against Israel."
President Isaac Herzog
"It is an entire nation out there that is responsible. It is not true this rhetoric about civilians not being aware, not involved. It’s absolutely not true... and we will fight until we break their backbone."
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant
"We are fighting human animals and we are acting accordingly."
Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu
When asked if an atomic bomb on Gaza was an option, he replied, "This is one of the possibilities."
Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich
Called for encouraging the "voluntary migration" of Palestinians from Gaza, stating, "What needs to be done in the Gaza Strip is to encourage emigration.
A History Of Hardline Rhetoric
This pattern of harsh rhetoric is not confined to the current administration. Past Israeli leaders also made stark and inhumane statements that reveal decades of dilemma and conflicts.
Ariel Sharon (Prime Minister: 2001-2006)
"I have come to the conclusion that in the reality of the Middle East, we cannot continue to hold on to Gaza forever. More than a million Palestinians live there... in hotbeds of growing hatred with no hope on the horizon."
Ehud Olmert (Prime Minister: 2006-2009)
Following Hamas's takeover of Gaza, his security cabinet declared the territory a "hostile entity," passing a resolution to "limit the passage of goods to the Gaza Strip, and reduce the supply of fuel and electricity."
Yitzhak Rabin (Prime Minister: 1974-1977, 1992-1995)
"I would like Gaza to sink into the sea, but that won't happen, and a solution must be found."