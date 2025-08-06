Netanyahu Declares Plan For 'Full Occupation' Of Gaza Amid Military Dissent

The Prime Minister's declaration is the latest in a decades-long history of controversial statements on Gaza from Israeli leaders, past and present.

A
Ananya Kumar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu |
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  1. Benjamin Netanyahu openly declared his aim for "full occupation" of the Gaza Strip.

  2. He also said, "if chief of staff doesn't agree, he can resign".

  3. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant had earlier said, "We are fighting human animals and we are acting accordingly."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has openly declared his intention to pursue a "full occupation" of the Gaza Strip, a move that reportedly faces significant opposition from within the Israel Defense Forces.

The plan has ignited controversy within Israel's own military leadership. A senior official close to the Prime Minister was quoted by the Ynet news site issuing a direct challenge to the military's top commander: "The die is cast - we are going for a full occupation of the Gaza Strip... If the chief of staff doesn't agree, he should resign.", quoted Al Jazeera 

The current war in Gaza, which has raged for nearly two years, marks the latest chapter in a conflict that has defined the region for decades. Now, following the collapse of indirect ceasefire talks, Netanyahu is set to convene his security cabinet to authorize the next phase of the military campaign.

According to The Times of Israel, the prime minister has signaled a clear shift in strategy, telling officials in private conversations that he plans to seize the entire Palestinian enclave.

In a video address posted on X, Netanyahu framed the objective as a mission of liberation, stating, "We're committing to free Gaza from the tyranny of these terrorists. Many Gazans come to us and they say 'Help us be free of Hamas,' and that's what we will do."

This approach, and the rhetoric surrounding it, is not new. It is part of a long and documented history of controversial statements from Israeli leaders regarding Palestinians.

Controversial Comments: Past and Present 

The Current Israeli Government

"As long as I'm prime minister, I will continue to strongly object to the establishment of a Palestinian state.”

"Whoever moves to establish a Palestinian state or intends to withdraw from territory is simply yielding territory for radical Islamic terrorist attacks against Israel."

  • President Isaac Herzog

"It is an entire nation out there that is responsible. It is not true this rhetoric about civilians not being aware, not involved. It’s absolutely not true... and we will fight until we break their backbone."

  • Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

 "We are fighting human animals and we are acting accordingly."

  • Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu

When asked if an atomic bomb on Gaza was an option, he replied, "This is one of the possibilities."

  • Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich

Called for encouraging the "voluntary migration" of Palestinians from Gaza, stating, "What needs to be done in the Gaza Strip is to encourage emigration.

A New War: Demonstrators rally outside the White House in Washington to protest the US military strike on three nuclear sites in Iran - Photo: AP
How Israel’s Benjamin Netanyahu Is Rewriting The Script Of War

BY Amir Ali

A History Of Hardline Rhetoric 

This pattern of harsh rhetoric is not confined to the current administration. Past Israeli leaders also made stark and inhumane statements that reveal decades of dilemma and conflicts. 

  • Ariel Sharon (Prime Minister: 2001-2006)

"I have come to the conclusion that in the reality of the Middle East, we cannot continue to hold on to Gaza forever. More than a million Palestinians live there... in hotbeds of growing hatred with no hope on the horizon."

  • Ehud Olmert (Prime Minister: 2006-2009)

Following Hamas's takeover of Gaza, his security cabinet declared the territory a "hostile entity," passing a resolution to "limit the passage of goods to the Gaza Strip, and reduce the supply of fuel and electricity."

  • Yitzhak Rabin (Prime Minister: 1974-1977, 1992-1995)

"I would like Gaza to sink into the sea, but that won't happen, and a solution must be found."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 1-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance