Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

With Sister Brother, Jarmusch presents a sort of anti-thesis to what we’ve seen before. Unlike the previous stories, there is home and companionship here. They know about each other’s lives and don’t lie to each other. They share a “twin connection.” As opposed to the sibling distance and envy witnessed before, the twins seem deeply connected to each other. Almost too deeply. They constantly proclaim love and gratitude for the other’s existence. This feels like a farce. Being a sister myself, I wouldn’t be wrong in claiming that I could go to war for my brother but would never say the words “I love you” to him. Not unless it’s a matter of life and death for it’s simply against sibling law to do so. Even with lack of conflict and overbrimming positivity, there lacks real charm in the bond. One can’t bring themselves to believe in their affection.