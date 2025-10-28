Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere Review | An Artist’s Struggles With Art And Depression

In quiet moments and shared silences, Jon recognises Bruce’s illness for what it is. After a vulnerable confession of not being able to outrun his troubles, Jon breaks the threshold of embankment as he says, “I’m not equipped to deal with this. You need professional help.” On the red carpet, Jeremy Strong said that for the real Jon Landau, the criterion for art in rock music is the ability of the artist to create a personal, almost private universe and to express it fully, as if to say: music is the answer. However, here, the film recognises that music can be a healing process, heeding one’s deepest fears; but it cannot solve everything. Professional help is essential. Art is not enough, even for artists. This is especially true for Bruce, who continued to struggle with depression, but has successfully made it through.