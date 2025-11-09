Hamlet Review | A Shakespeare Adaptation Rooted In South-Asian Cultural Anxieties

It is evident that the duo are trying to reinstate their voices, and making their space in a white world. The film doesn’t make overt allusions to their society but this revision, this very attempt of retelling is obviously political. It’s important for artists to acclimatise themselves and tell diverse stories without having to centre their pain and struggles always. Here, they are concerned with sharing their real lives amidst London, inner struggles, power dynamics and a search for peace that don’t seem relatable, but truly are. What better way to do that than taking a classic and adapting it into a South Asian setting; democraticising the elite connotations attached to Shakespeare and making it accessible artistically? Broken and rough, Hamlet’s journey is an honest attempt at the eternal question bothering immigrant, brown voices: to be or not to be?