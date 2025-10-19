Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

However, what starts out to be the most powerful set up in the franchise, somehow loses itself. Nobody from the ensemble flock is a convincing suspect. They come and leave so quickly and superficially that we never grow to care for, root for or hate them. For instance, Mila Kunis, who plays the detective, feels like an add-on role. The film would work just the same even in her absence. Despite being an ensemble of some of the most charming actors currently working, we never get enough time with them. Andrew Scott is writer in recluse, Daryl Mccormick a failed politician, Jeremy Renner a gilted husband and Cailee Spaeny, an artist with physical disabilties. Everyone wishes for something more from the church, but nobody is ever suspected the suspect. There are few one-liners anointed but fewer stick; like when Cailee Spaeny’s character says, “To take someone’s faith and exploit it for money is the ultimate evil.”