Palestine 36 Review | The History We Must Know

The film is deliberate with its symbols and obvious with its intent. Two scenes, however, and both with children, stand out. First is the conversation between Hanan and Afra, when the grandmother tells the child, “Do you know where your land is? Your land is where your people are buried. I can teach you how to use that (gun). You come from a line of brave people who love this land.” Second is when Kareem’s dad, Father Boulos (Jalal Altawil), teaches him endurance by biting hard on each other’s fingers. “I won. Do you know why? Because I endured longer, not because I’m stronger.” These two scenes encapsulate generational resistance and the dream of liberation that becomes every child’s legacy. Loss of innocence and gain of endurance is every child’s fate. The film doesn’t argue, but shows us that violent struggle is inevitable.