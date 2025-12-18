2026 BAFTA Film Awards: Alan Cumming To Host The British Awards Ceremony

Actor Alan Cumming is back at the BAFTA to host the organisation's film awards.
The Traitors US presenter has replaced David Tennant, who has hosted the BAFTA Film Awards for the last two years.
The 2026 BAFTA Film Awards ceremony is scheduled to take place at London’s Royal Festival Hall on February 22, 2026, with longlists to be announced on January 9, followed by nominations on January 27. Alan Cumming, Scottish actor-director, will host the 79th edition of the British Film Awards ceremony.
Alan Cumming to host 2026 BAFTA Film Awards
Cumming, 60, the BAFTA award-winning star himself, is looking forward to bringing some “mischief” to the event, according to Deadline. Emma Baehr, BAFTA’s executive director of awards and content, praised his “sharp wit, warmth and vibrant energy.”
The Good Wife star hosted BAFTA's TV awards last year in May at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London.
Round one of voting for the BAFTA Film Awards opened on December 5. Films released theatrically in the UK, from January 1, 2025, to February 20, 2026, are eligible for the awards. However, there is an exception for films eligible for Documentary and Film Not in the English Language (FNIEL), which can be released up to and including March 20, 2026.
Coming back to Cumming, he will be reprising his role as the mutant Nightcrawler from X Men 2 in the upcoming Marvel film Avengers: Doomsday, slated for theatrical release on December 18, 2026.