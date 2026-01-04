Our Elsewheres: 'Just Being', The Past Shaping The Present And The Future

In 1937, we moved to Peshawar. It was a typical house in the cantonment, single-storied and set in an open space, some of which was garden and some just unkempt. Such a change from living in the confined area of Thal Fort. Cantonment houses had a particular style. One entered from the front veranda into a central corridor. There was a sitting and dining room on each side of the corridor with a bedroom alongside, and verandas on the outer side. Each bedroom had an attached toilet and bathing arrangement, with one door opening to the outside. This was for the sweeper—as he/she was then called—to come and go and clean the toilet. There were of course no flush toilets in those early days. The fourth side at the back had a small semi-detached annexe that housed the kitchen, the pantry and the store room. Charcoal and coal fires used for cooking were kept a little away from the main house. The store room was where everything—from coal to cooking oil, to atta and dals—was kept, to be measured out daily and given to the cook. The woman of the house learnt to be meticulous about quantities and careful about kitchen accounts. I recently discovered one of my mother’s kitchen-account books from this period, and was amazed to read the price of items of daily consumption—fairly substantial amounts of atta, dal, rice, etc., being less than a rupee for a seer (1.25 kilograms), with some prices counted in annas, sixteen of which made up a rupee. Really expensive items came in sums of eight annas. A handsome salary for a servant was about Rs 30 per month.