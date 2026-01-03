Our Elsewheres: Beyond The Wall, Writing A Path Through Palestine

Balata is just to the southeast of Nablus but each journey is so arduous that it feels as though we’ve crossed hundreds of miles. Were so many obstacles not placed between them to enforce a sense of isolation, Jerusalem, Ramallah and Bethlehem would be considered suburbs of one another anywhere else. The strangest experience is when we rock up to a seemingly deserted shed checkpoint. Everything’s been painted white and there are obviously no seats or guidelines or signs. There are booths, grilles, gates and turnstiles: all shut. We pace the abandoned building. We can’t get through unless someone lets us through and we can’t contemplate what’ll happen if we force a gate. After a long while a voice shouts over the tannoy, making us all jump out of our skins. ‘They’ were watching us on their security cameras. The voice has shouted ‘Stop!’—or maybe it shouted ‘Go!’—we have no idea. We shout, ‘What?’ No reply. We’ve been turned into real-life video-game blips trying to get round a puzzle for their amusement. Eventually, someone notices that the tiny green light above one of the turnstiles has lit up. We go through it. There’s no one on the other side. We walk down a few narrow white clapboard corridors. We see a sign saying ‘Exit’. The whole thing passes in watching, smirking silence.