Bangladesh Summons Indian Envoy Over Sheikh Hasina’s Media Interactions

Bangladesh summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner to protest Sheikh Hasina’s media interviews from Indian soil.
Dhaka termed Hasina a “fugitive” and claimed her statements were inflammatory and damaging to bilateral ties.
The move underscores rising diplomatic tension between India and Bangladesh following Hasina’s fall from power.
The Bangladesh government on Wednesday summoned India’s Deputy High Commissioner in Dhaka to convey its objection to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s recent interactions with Indian and international media outlets while residing in India.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed “deep concern” over what it described as India’s decision to allow Hasina to make political statements from its territory. The note verbale reportedly described her as a “fugitive” facing criminal charges in Bangladesh and claimed her interviews contained “false and inflammatory remarks” about ongoing political developments.
Dhaka urged New Delhi to restrict Hasina’s access to media platforms, saying her statements could “incite unrest and harm bilateral relations.” The Indian envoy assured that the message would be conveyed to New Delhi.
The development comes amid heightened tensions between the two neighbours, following Hasina’s ouster from power earlier this year and subsequent political unrest in Bangladesh.