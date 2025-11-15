NDA Wins Bihar Election, BJP Leads As Nitish Kumar Secures Tenth Term

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary and JDU National Working President Sanjay Jha during release of the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) manifesto for the upcoming state Assembly elections, in Patna. | Photo: PTI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary and JDU National Working President Sanjay Jha during release of the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) manifesto for the upcoming state Assembly elections, in Patna. | Photo: PTI