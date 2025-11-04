Cyclone Alert in Andaman & Nicobar: IMD Issues Warnings for Squally Weather and Rough Seas

IMD issues cyclone alert for Andaman and Nicobar Islands following formation of low-pressure system over Bay of Bengal. Squally weather, rough seas expected November 4-5; maritime warnings issued.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Cyclone Alert in Andaman & Nicobar
Photo: PTI/R Senthilkumar
Summary
  • Low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal with cyclonic circulation prompts cyclone alert for the Andaman & Nicobar Islands

  • Squally weather expected November 4-5 with winds 35-45 kmph and gusts 55 kmph; rough sea conditions throughout the period.

  • Fishermen were warned to avoid the sea; small boats, ferries were cautioned; a swell surge alert was issued through November 4 night

  • Thunderstorms with 30-40 kmph winds persist through November 6; the system's 48-hour behaviour will determine intensification potential.

The India Meteorological Department has issued a cyclone one alert for Andaman and Nicobar Islands following the emergence of a low-pressure area over the east-central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Myanmar coast. The IMD's Andaman and Nicobar weather bulletin issued on November 3 indicates the system is associated with cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 kilometres above mean sea level. Although no named cyclone has been formally declared, the presence of this circulation has prompted cautionary advisories due to its intensification potential. The system was positioned over the same region as of 5:30 p.m. on Monday and is expected to move north-northwestwards along and off the Myanmar-Bangladesh coasts within 24 hours.

Marine and Coastal Warnings

The IMD weather update warns of squally weather over the North Andaman Sea between November 4 and 5, with surface winds ranging from 35 to 45 kilometres per hour and gusts reaching 55 kilometres per hour. Sea conditions are expected to remain rough throughout this period, posing significant risks to maritime operations. A strict warning has been issued advising fishermen not to venture into the sea. Small boats and local ferry services have been urged to exercise extreme caution, with recreational maritime activities discouraged until further notice.​

A swell surge alert has been issued for the Andaman and Nicobar coasts, effective till late night on November 4, with long-period swell waves expected to create surging conditions along shorelines. This poses risks to low-lying coastal stretches and fishing harbours, though no port closure has been announced. Authorities maintain heightened vigilance across all operational zones.

Related Content
null - | Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
Mumbai Weather and Air Quality Update: Light Rain Continues with Good AQI Levels

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Onshore Weather and Extended Outlook

Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds and lightning are expected to persist across North, Middle, and South Andaman, as well as Nicobar districts, until November 6. Winds could reach 30 to 40 kilometres per hour, occasionally higher near coastal belts. The IMD weather report indicates the system has not yet reached cyclonic intensity; however, its behaviour over the next 48 hours will determine whether it intensifies into a depression or cyclone. For residents and potential travellers, the forecast suggests volatile weather marked by choppy seas, occasional downpours, and strong gusts through the weekend.

Published At:
