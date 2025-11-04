Cyclone Alert in Andaman & Nicobar: IMD Issues Warnings for Squally Weather and Rough Seas

The India Meteorological Department has issued a cyclone one alert for Andaman and Nicobar Islands following the emergence of a low-pressure area over the east-central Bay of Bengal and the adjoining Myanmar coast. The IMD's Andaman and Nicobar weather bulletin issued on November 3 indicates the system is associated with cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 kilometres above mean sea level. Although no named cyclone has been formally declared, the presence of this circulation has prompted cautionary advisories due to its intensification potential. The system was positioned over the same region as of 5:30 p.m. on Monday and is expected to move north-northwestwards along and off the Myanmar-Bangladesh coasts within 24 hours.