Mumbai Weather and Air Quality Update: Light Rain Continues with Good AQI Levels

Mumbai: Rainfall Pattern and Weekly Forecast

The unseasonal November rainfall stemmed from a deep depression over the Arabian Sea combined with upper air cyclonic circulations, which triggered heavy downpours across the Konkan and Maharashtra regions. The system has weakened significantly and will become insignificant within 24 hours, leading to gradually reducing rainfall from November 5 onwards. The weekly weather forecast shows partly cloudy conditions from November 5-6 with maximum temperatures around 30-31°C, transitioning to predominantly clear skies from November 7-10. This month will be cooler than previous Novembers due to the La Niña effect, which triggers low-pressure systems and prevents typical heating patterns across the Indian Ocean. Nighttime temperatures will remain relatively warm with minimums around 23-25°C through mid-November before cooling gradually intensifies as winter progresses.