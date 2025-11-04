Mumbai Weather and Air Quality Update: Light Rain Continues with Good AQI Levels

Mumbai experiences partly cloudy skies with passing light showers on November 4; temperatures are 25-29°C with 77% humidity.
Air quality remains 'good' with AQI at 62-95; Colaba (29), Borivali (79), Bhandup (43) record excellent levels.
Arabian Sea depression weakens; rainfall reduces from November 5 onwards,, with clear skies from November 7-10
Cooler November expected due to La Niña effect; nighttime temperatures remain warm at 23-25°C through mid-month
Mumbai awoke to clear skies on Tuesday morning, November 4, following moderate showers the previous evening that brought welcome relief from heat and pollution. The India Meteorological Department forecasts partly cloudy conditions throughout the day with chances of light to moderate rain or isolated thunderstorms in select pockets of the city. Maximum temperatures will hover around 29-32°C while minimums remain near 24-25°C, with humidity levels at 75-77% creating muggy atmospheric conditions despite November's arrival. The temperature in Mumbai today reflects comfortable conditions at 26-28°C, with feels-like temperatures reaching 30°C due to high moisture content in the atmosphere.
Air Quality Improvement and Area-Wise Analysis
Mumbai's air quality has improved significantly, registering in the 'good' category with an overall AQI of 62-95 as of November 4 morning, a substantial improvement from the week's earlier levels. The brief spell of rain helped cool the city and contributed to noticeable air quality enhancement across most monitoring stations throughout the metropolitan region. Colaba recorded excellent AQI at 29, while Mazgaon showed 39, Borivali 79, Bhandup 43, and Mulund 71, all within the 'good' range, indicating widespread improvement. Central areas, including Powai (51), Andheri (51), and Byculla (37), also maintained healthy air quality levels. Only Sewri recorded 'moderate' air quality with AQI 124, showing localized pollution near industrial zones. Neighboring Navi Mumbai registered AQI 54 (good), while Thane showed 60 (good), indicating widespread improvement across the entire metropolitan region.
Mumbai: Rainfall Pattern and Weekly Forecast
The unseasonal November rainfall stemmed from a deep depression over the Arabian Sea combined with upper air cyclonic circulations, which triggered heavy downpours across the Konkan and Maharashtra regions. The system has weakened significantly and will become insignificant within 24 hours, leading to gradually reducing rainfall from November 5 onwards. The weekly weather forecast shows partly cloudy conditions from November 5-6 with maximum temperatures around 30-31°C, transitioning to predominantly clear skies from November 7-10. This month will be cooler than previous Novembers due to the La Niña effect, which triggers low-pressure systems and prevents typical heating patterns across the Indian Ocean. Nighttime temperatures will remain relatively warm with minimums around 23-25°C through mid-November before cooling gradually intensifies as winter progresses.