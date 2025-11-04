Mumbai Weather and Air Quality Update: Light Rain Continues with Good AQI Levels

Mumbai sees improved air quality with AQI 62-95 (good) following light showers. Partly cloudy November 4 with temperatures 25-29°C. Rainfall reduces from November 5; clear weather returns November 7 onwards.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Punjab Weather and AQI
| Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mumbai experiences partly cloudy skies with passing light showers on November 4; temperatures are 25-29°C with 77% humidity.

  • Air quality remains 'good' with AQI at 62-95; Colaba (29), Borivali (79), Bhandup (43) record excellent levels.

  • Arabian Sea depression weakens; rainfall reduces from November 5 onwards,, with clear skies from November 7-10

  • Cooler November expected due to La Niña effect; nighttime temperatures remain warm at 23-25°C through mid-month

Mumbai awoke to clear skies on Tuesday morning, November 4, following moderate showers the previous evening that brought welcome relief from heat and pollution. The India Meteorological Department forecasts partly cloudy conditions throughout the day with chances of light to moderate rain or isolated thunderstorms in select pockets of the city. Maximum temperatures will hover around 29-32°C while minimums remain near 24-25°C, with humidity levels at 75-77% creating muggy atmospheric conditions despite November's arrival. The temperature in Mumbai today reflects comfortable conditions at 26-28°C, with feels-like temperatures reaching 30°C due to high moisture content in the atmosphere.​

Air Quality Improvement and Area-Wise Analysis

Mumbai's air quality has improved significantly, registering in the 'good' category with an overall AQI of 62-95 as of November 4 morning, a substantial improvement from the week's earlier levels. The brief spell of rain helped cool the city and contributed to noticeable air quality enhancement across most monitoring stations throughout the metropolitan region. Colaba recorded excellent AQI at 29, while Mazgaon showed 39, Borivali 79, Bhandup 43, and Mulund 71, all within the 'good' range, indicating widespread improvement. Central areas, including Powai (51), Andheri (51), and Byculla (37), also maintained healthy air quality levels. Only Sewri recorded 'moderate' air quality with AQI 124, showing localized pollution near industrial zones. Neighboring Navi Mumbai registered AQI 54 (good), while Thane showed 60 (good), indicating widespread improvement across the entire metropolitan region.​

Related Content
Related Content
Weather: Delhis air quality turns very poor - null
Delhi NCR Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Skies with Persistent Pollution Through November 5

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Mumbai: Rainfall Pattern and Weekly Forecast

The unseasonal November rainfall stemmed from a deep depression over the Arabian Sea combined with upper air cyclonic circulations, which triggered heavy downpours across the Konkan and Maharashtra regions. The system has weakened significantly and will become insignificant within 24 hours, leading to gradually reducing rainfall from November 5 onwards. The weekly weather forecast shows partly cloudy conditions from November 5-6 with maximum temperatures around 30-31°C, transitioning to predominantly clear skies from November 7-10. This month will be cooler than previous Novembers due to the La Niña effect, which triggers low-pressure systems and prevents typical heating patterns across the Indian Ocean. Nighttime temperatures will remain relatively warm with minimums around 23-25°C through mid-November before cooling gradually intensifies as winter progresses.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs SA, 1st ODI: Faisalabad Weather Forecast, Iqbal Stadium Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

  2. Who Are ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Champions?

  3. ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Check Outlook's Team Of The Tournament

  4. Pratika Rawal Factfile: India's In-Form Opener Bound By Injury, Not By Spirit

  5. India Become Women's World Cup Champions: Stats You Might Have Missed From Historic Final

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Priyanka Gandhi: PM Modi Should Form 'Apamaan Mantralaya' Over Insult Accusations

  2. Grief, Physical And Mental Pain: Sole Survivor Of Air India Crash Lives In Isolation

  3. Drunk Dumper Driver's 5-Km Rampage Kills 12, Injures 40

  4. Day In Pics: November 03, 2025

  5. 19 Killed, 22 Injured as Gravel-Laden Lorry Collides with Bus in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy District, PM Reacts

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  2. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

  3. Trump Downplays War With Venezuela, Says Maduro’s ‘Days Are Numbered’

  4. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  5. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Sudan’s Civil War Spirals, With Mounting Allegations Of Genocide Against RSF

  3. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  4. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

  5. Bullet To An Amulet: How Arab Nationalism Has Failed Young Palestinians

Latest Stories

  1. Renowned Flautist Dipak Sarma Passes Away At 57 In Chennai

  2. Bihar Elections: Final Day of Campaigning Sees Modi, Nitish, Himanta,Tejashwi, Rahul Rally Across State

  3. 55th Kerala State Film Awards: Manjummel Boys Sweeps Multiple Awards; Mammootty, Shamla Hamza Bag Top Acting Honours

  4. Allahabad HC Upholds UGC Degree And NCTE Training For Junior High Assistant Teachers

  5. Bihar Elections 2025: Lalu Holds First Roadshow For Jailed RJD Candidate Ritlal Yadav In Danapur

  6. Delhi NCR Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Skies with Persistent Pollution Through November 5

  7. Veteran Marathi Actor Daya Dongre Passes Away At 85

  8. Shah Bano's Daughter Petitions MP High Court To Halt 'Haq' Release