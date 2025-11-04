Delhi NCR Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Skies with Persistent Pollution Through November 5

Delhi and its satellite cities remain under the influence of stagnant atmospheric conditions as a weak western disturbance approaches from the northwest. The India Meteorological Department forecasts partly cloudy skies with shallow fog or mist during morning hours across the entire NCR region on November 4-5. Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 31-33°C while minimums will settle around 17-19°C, slightly above seasonal norms. Morning smog will gradually clear by 9-10 AM as solar heating increases, though persistent haze may persist in afternoon hours due to limited wind speeds below 10 kmph throughout both days.​