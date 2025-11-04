Delhi NCR Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Skies with Persistent Pollution Through November 5

Delhi NCR experiences partly cloudy skies November 4-5; temperatures 31-33°C maximum, 17-19°C minimum with morning smog/haze.
Overall AQI at 310 (severe); Noida 189-464 (unhealthy to severe), Gurugram 172-329 (unhealthy); persistent stagnant winds
Western disturbance brings wind pattern shifts from southeast to northwest on November 5; minimal rainfall probability.
Improvement expected from November 6 onwards as fresh westerly/northwesterly winds enhance pollutant dispersal across NCR.
Delhi and its satellite cities remain under the influence of stagnant atmospheric conditions as a weak western disturbance approaches from the northwest. The India Meteorological Department forecasts partly cloudy skies with shallow fog or mist during morning hours across the entire NCR region on November 4-5. Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 31-33°C while minimums will settle around 17-19°C, slightly above seasonal norms. Morning smog will gradually clear by 9-10 AM as solar heating increases, though persistent haze may persist in afternoon hours due to limited wind speeds below 10 kmph throughout both days.
Area-Wise Air Quality and Temperature Distribution
The overall Delhi AQI stands at 310, classified as 'severe,' with multiple monitoring stations exceeding dangerous thresholds across northern and central zones. Noida records an AQI of 189-464, fluctuating between 'unhealthy' and 'severe' categories with PM2.5 measurements at 111 µg/m³, creating hazardous conditions for sensitive populations. Gurugram's air quality remains 'unhealthy' with AQI of 172-329, PM2.5 at 86-116 µg/m³, and current temperature at 27°C with 61% humidity levels indicating high moisture content.
The temperature in Gurugram today peaked at 29-30°C during the afternoon hours before evening cooling brought readings to 25°C. Delhi's maximum temperatures on November 4 reached 31.5°C at Safdarjung and 31.2°C at Lodhi Road, with minimum temperatures around 15.4-18.4°C at these meteorological stations. Wind speeds remain light, primarily from southeast to south directions during afternoon hours, becoming calm during evening and night, severely limiting pollutant dispersal. Greater Noida and the surrounding industrial areas face elevated pollution due to local emission sources, combined with the regional transport of pollutants.
Delhi NCR: Weekly Forecast and Improvement Timeline
The Delhi NCR weekly weather forecast shows partly cloudy conditions persisting through November 5, with similar temperature ranges and morning fog formation expected daily. From November 6 onwards, westerly and northwesterly winds will strengthen to 10-20 kmph, significantly enhancing atmospheric mixing and pollutant dispersal across the region. By mid-November, cooler temperatures around 28-29°C maximum and 19-20°C minimum will establish, with AQI gradually improving to 'very poor' category, then progressing toward 'poor' by late November. Residents should minimize outdoor exposure, use N95 masks consistently, and monitor hourly AQI updates through the CPCB portal for real-time air quality information.