Delhi NCR Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Skies with Persistent Pollution Through November 5

Delhi NCR remains polluted with AQI 310 (severe) through November 5. Noida and Gurugram show unhealthy levels. Partly cloudy mornings with haze; improvement expected on November 6 as winds strengthen.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi Weather and Air Quality Update
Weather: Delhis air quality turns very poor
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Delhi NCR experiences partly cloudy skies November 4-5; temperatures 31-33°C maximum, 17-19°C minimum with morning smog/haze.

  • Overall AQI at 310 (severe); Noida 189-464 (unhealthy to severe), Gurugram 172-329 (unhealthy); persistent stagnant winds

  • Western disturbance brings wind pattern shifts from southeast to northwest on November 5; minimal rainfall probability.

  • Improvement expected from November 6 onwards as fresh westerly/northwesterly winds enhance pollutant dispersal across NCR.

Delhi and its satellite cities remain under the influence of stagnant atmospheric conditions as a weak western disturbance approaches from the northwest. The India Meteorological Department forecasts partly cloudy skies with shallow fog or mist during morning hours across the entire NCR region on November 4-5. Maximum temperatures are expected to range between 31-33°C while minimums will settle around 17-19°C, slightly above seasonal norms. Morning smog will gradually clear by 9-10 AM as solar heating increases, though persistent haze may persist in afternoon hours due to limited wind speeds below 10 kmph throughout both days.​

Area-Wise Air Quality and Temperature Distribution

The overall Delhi AQI stands at 310, classified as 'severe,' with multiple monitoring stations exceeding dangerous thresholds across northern and central zones. Noida records an AQI of 189-464, fluctuating between 'unhealthy' and 'severe' categories with PM2.5 measurements at 111 µg/m³, creating hazardous conditions for sensitive populations. Gurugram's air quality remains 'unhealthy' with AQI of 172-329, PM2.5 at 86-116 µg/m³, and current temperature at 27°C with 61% humidity levels indicating high moisture content.​

The temperature in Gurugram today peaked at 29-30°C during the afternoon hours before evening cooling brought readings to 25°C. Delhi's maximum temperatures on November 4 reached 31.5°C at Safdarjung and 31.2°C at Lodhi Road, with minimum temperatures around 15.4-18.4°C at these meteorological stations. Wind speeds remain light, primarily from southeast to south directions during afternoon hours, becoming calm during evening and night, severely limiting pollutant dispersal. Greater Noida and the surrounding industrial areas face elevated pollution due to local emission sources, combined with the regional transport of pollutants.​

Related Content
Related Content

Delhi NCR: Weekly Forecast and Improvement Timeline

The Delhi NCR weekly weather forecast shows partly cloudy conditions persisting through November 5, with similar temperature ranges and morning fog formation expected daily. From November 6 onwards, westerly and northwesterly winds will strengthen to 10-20 kmph, significantly enhancing atmospheric mixing and pollutant dispersal across the region. By mid-November, cooler temperatures around 28-29°C maximum and 19-20°C minimum will establish, with AQI gradually improving to 'very poor' category, then progressing toward 'poor' by late November. Residents should minimize outdoor exposure, use N95 masks consistently, and monitor hourly AQI updates through the CPCB portal for real-time air quality information.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs SA, 1st ODI: Faisalabad Weather Forecast, Iqbal Stadium Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

  2. Who Are ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Champions?

  3. ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Check Outlook's Team Of The Tournament

  4. Pratika Rawal Factfile: India's In-Form Opener Bound By Injury, Not By Spirit

  5. India Become Women's World Cup Champions: Stats You Might Have Missed From Historic Final

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Priyanka Gandhi: PM Modi Should Form 'Apamaan Mantralaya' Over Insult Accusations

  2. Grief, Physical And Mental Pain: Sole Survivor Of Air India Crash Lives In Isolation

  3. Drunk Dumper Driver's 5-Km Rampage Kills 12, Injures 40

  4. Day In Pics: November 03, 2025

  5. 19 Killed, 22 Injured as Gravel-Laden Lorry Collides with Bus in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy District, PM Reacts

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  2. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

  3. Trump Downplays War With Venezuela, Says Maduro’s ‘Days Are Numbered’

  4. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  5. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Sudan’s Civil War Spirals, With Mounting Allegations Of Genocide Against RSF

  3. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  4. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

  5. Bullet To An Amulet: How Arab Nationalism Has Failed Young Palestinians

Latest Stories

  1. Renowned Flautist Dipak Sarma Passes Away At 57 In Chennai

  2. Bihar Elections: Final Day of Campaigning Sees Modi, Nitish, Himanta,Tejashwi, Rahul Rally Across State

  3. 55th Kerala State Film Awards: Manjummel Boys Sweeps Multiple Awards; Mammootty, Shamla Hamza Bag Top Acting Honours

  4. Allahabad HC Upholds UGC Degree And NCTE Training For Junior High Assistant Teachers

  5. Bihar Elections 2025: Lalu Holds First Roadshow For Jailed RJD Candidate Ritlal Yadav In Danapur

  6. Delhi NCR Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Skies with Persistent Pollution Through November 5

  7. Veteran Marathi Actor Daya Dongre Passes Away At 85

  8. Shah Bano's Daughter Petitions MP High Court To Halt 'Haq' Release