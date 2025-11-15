Croatia Beat Faroe Islands 3-1, Book FIFA World Cup 2026 Spot
Croatia confirmed their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a 3-1 win that ended tiny Faroe Islands' dream on Saturday (November 15, 2025). Croatia knew before kickoff that avoiding defeat in Rijeka would guarantee qualification but they were caught cold in the 16th minute when Geza David Turi scored with a deflected shot. The 2018 World Cup runner-up quickly recovered, however, as Josko Gvardiol levelled in the 23rd. Petar Musa put Croatia ahead 2-1 after halftime from Josip Stanisic's assist, and Croatia added a third goal when Nikola Vlasic volleyed in a precise cross from Ivan Perisic at the far post.
