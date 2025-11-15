Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: BAN-A Keep HK In Check, Restrict Them To 167/8

Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Get live scores and updates from match 3 of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 on Saturday, 15 November at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha

Minal Tomar
Minal Tomar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 updates
Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: File photo of Hong Kong national cricket team. X/Uganda Cricket Association
Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match 3 of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 in Doha, where Akbar Ali’s Bangladesh A look to open their campaign with purpose, leaning on Yasir Ali, Tofael Ahmed, and Mahidul Islam Ankon for a strong start. Hong Kong arrive with a squad similar to their Asia Cup 2025 group, hoping to turn the page under Yasim Murtaza’s leadership with support from Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Anshuman Rath, and Ehsan Khan as they push for a fresh statement in the competition. Get Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong live updates here.
LIVE UPDATES

Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: HK Post 167/8 (20)

Bangladesh A managed to keep Hong Kong largely under control, ensuring they didn’t run away with the game. After 20 overs, Hong Kong finished at 167/8, with wickets falling at regular intervals and the run rate kept in check. The innings highlighted Bangladesh A’s disciplined bowling, setting up an intriguing contest for the chase.

Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: HK 121/5(17.3)

Abdul Gaffar Saqlain steams in and Shiv Mathur times it beautifully, sending the ball racing to long-on for a boundary. The shot comes off the back foot, piercing the gap with precision as the fielders can only watch.

Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: HK 49/2 (7.4)

SM Meherob strikes in the seventh over, knocking back Anshuman Rath’s stumps to end his run-a-ball 16. Rath looked to push on, but Meherob slipped one through to bowl him and give Bangladesh A an early breakthrough.

Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Game On!

Zeeshan Ali and Anshuman Rath take guard, with Zeeshan on strike. Ripon Mondol has the new ball and is ready to get things underway.

Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Playing XIs

Hong Kong (Playing XI): Yasim Murtaza(c), Zeeshan Ali(w), Kinchit Shah, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Anshuman Rath, Ehsan Khan, Shiv Mathur, Aizaz Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Nasrulla Rana

Bangladesh A (Playing XI): Habibur Rahman Sohan, Yasir Ali, Jishan Alam, Akbar Ali(c), Rakibul Hasan, Mahidul Islam Ankon(w), SM Meherob, Abu Hider Rony, Zawad Abrar, Ripon Mondol, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain

Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Toss Update

Bangladesh A have won the toss and have opted to bowl first against Hong Kong.

Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Squads

Bangladesh A: Akbar Ali (c), Md. Habibur Rahman, Yasir Ali, Jishan Alam, Ariful Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Mahidul Ankon (wk), Tofael Ahmed Rayhan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Meherob Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Abu Hidar Rony, Md. Shadin Islam, Zawad Abrar, Md. Abdul Gaffar.

Hong Kong: Yasim Murtaza (c), Zeeshan Ali (wk), Nizakat Khan, Narula Rana, Hassan Khan, Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Ehsan Khan, Kalhan Challu, Md. Ghazanfar, Aizaz Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Shiv Mathur, Kinchit Shah, Md. Waheed.

Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Streaming Info

The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 matches will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Sony Sports TEN 1 and Sony Sports TEN HD1 channels.

Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Hello!

Welcome to our live blog for Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, where action unfolds in Doha and both sides look to make an early statement in the tournament. Stay tuned for live updates throughout the match.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 2: IND Restricted To 189; Rickelton-Markram Begin Pursuit|SA 4/0

  2. IPL 2026 Retention Live Updates: Ravindra Jadeja Returns To RR, Accepts ₹4 Crore Pay Cut

  3. Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: BAN-A Keep HK In Check, Restrict Them To 167/8

  4. India Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 1st Test Day 2: When, Where To Watch Action In Kolkata, Hourly Weather Forecast

  5. IPL Player Retention And Trades: All The Done Deals Ahead Of Indian Premier League 2026 Mini-Auction

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals: Carlos Alcaraz To End 2025 As World Number One After Beating Lorenzo Musetti

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2025 Playoffs Preview: Live Streaming Info, Timings, Venue - All You Need To Know

  3. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Beats Ben Shelton To Claim First Win, Keep SF Hopes Alive 

  4. ATP Finals: Felix Auger-Aliassime Sees Off Ben Shelton In Turin

  5. ATP Finals: Lorenzo Musetti Stays Alive After Alex De Minaur Comeback

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Yogi Adityanath Government Moves to Withdraw All Charges Against Akhlaq’s Killers

  2. Chennai Weather Alert: Heavy Rainfall Expected November 16-20 as Cyclonic Circulation Persists

  3. Bombay High Court Flags Rs 12,000-Crore ‘Gas Theft’: Petitioner Seeks CBI Probe Against Reliance Industries'

  4. Himachal Pradesh Weekend Weather: Temperature Decline and Air Quality Update

  5. Uttarakhand Weekend Weather Alert: Temperature Decline with Dry Conditions

Entertainment News

  1. Kamini Kaushal, The Oldest Living Actress Bows Out

  2. The Girlfriend Review | Rashmika Mandanna Delivers A Smashing Antithesis To Animal & Kabir Singh

  3. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  4. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  5. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. US To Remove Select Tariffs on Goods From Argentina, Ecuador, Guatemala, And El Salvador

  2. Pakistan Arrests 4 TTP Militants In Islamabad Court Suicide Attack Case

  3. US Lawmaker Introduces Bill To Abolish H-1B Visas And Limit Foreign Worker Residency

  4. Bangladesh War Crimes Tribunal to Deliver Verdict Against Sheikh Hasina on November 17

  5. Bangladesh Ordinance for Charter Referendum Sparks ‘Unconstitutional’ Claims

Latest Stories

  1. NDA Wins Bihar Election, BJP Leads As Nitish Kumar Secures Tenth Term

  2. Allahabad High Court Bars UP Trial Courts From Mixing Hindi And English In Judgments

  3. Rajkummar Rao And Patralekhaa Welcome Baby Girl On Their 4th Wedding Anniversary: We’re Over The Moon

  4. Croatia Beat Faroe Islands 3-1, Book FIFA World Cup 2026 Spot

  5. Kaantha Box Office Collection Day 1: Dulquer Salmaan's Period Drama Fails To Beat Actor's Previous Release Lucky Baskhar

  6. Stalin Hails Nitish Kumar’s ‘Decisive Victory,’ Praises Tejashwi Yadav’s Energetic Campaign

  7. Horoscope Today, November 15, 2025: Predictions for Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 16–22, 2025: Powerful Shifts Ahead For Leo, Scorpio, And Pisces