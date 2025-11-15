Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: BAN-A Keep HK In Check, Restrict Them To 167/8

Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: HK Post 167/8 (20)
Bangladesh A managed to keep Hong Kong largely under control, ensuring they didn’t run away with the game. After 20 overs, Hong Kong finished at 167/8, with wickets falling at regular intervals and the run rate kept in check. The innings highlighted Bangladesh A’s disciplined bowling, setting up an intriguing contest for the chase.
Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: HK 121/5(17.3)
Abdul Gaffar Saqlain steams in and Shiv Mathur times it beautifully, sending the ball racing to long-on for a boundary. The shot comes off the back foot, piercing the gap with precision as the fielders can only watch.
Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: HK 49/2 (7.4)
SM Meherob strikes in the seventh over, knocking back Anshuman Rath’s stumps to end his run-a-ball 16. Rath looked to push on, but Meherob slipped one through to bowl him and give Bangladesh A an early breakthrough.
Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Game On!
Zeeshan Ali and Anshuman Rath take guard, with Zeeshan on strike. Ripon Mondol has the new ball and is ready to get things underway.
Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Playing XIs
Hong Kong (Playing XI): Yasim Murtaza(c), Zeeshan Ali(w), Kinchit Shah, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Anshuman Rath, Ehsan Khan, Shiv Mathur, Aizaz Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Nasrulla Rana
Bangladesh A (Playing XI): Habibur Rahman Sohan, Yasir Ali, Jishan Alam, Akbar Ali(c), Rakibul Hasan, Mahidul Islam Ankon(w), SM Meherob, Abu Hider Rony, Zawad Abrar, Ripon Mondol, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain
Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Toss Update
Bangladesh A have won the toss and have opted to bowl first against Hong Kong.
Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Squads
Bangladesh A: Akbar Ali (c), Md. Habibur Rahman, Yasir Ali, Jishan Alam, Ariful Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Mahidul Ankon (wk), Tofael Ahmed Rayhan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Meherob Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Abu Hidar Rony, Md. Shadin Islam, Zawad Abrar, Md. Abdul Gaffar.
Hong Kong: Yasim Murtaza (c), Zeeshan Ali (wk), Nizakat Khan, Narula Rana, Hassan Khan, Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Ehsan Khan, Kalhan Challu, Md. Ghazanfar, Aizaz Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Shiv Mathur, Kinchit Shah, Md. Waheed.
Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Streaming Info
The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 matches will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Sony Sports TEN 1 and Sony Sports TEN HD1 channels.
Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Hello!
Welcome to our live blog for Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, where action unfolds in Doha and both sides look to make an early statement in the tournament. Stay tuned for live updates throughout the match.