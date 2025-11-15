Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: BAN-A Keep HK In Check, Restrict Them To 167/8

Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: File photo of Hong Kong national cricket team. X/Uganda Cricket Association

Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match 3 of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 in Doha, where Akbar Ali’s Bangladesh A look to open their campaign with purpose, leaning on Yasir Ali, Tofael Ahmed, and Mahidul Islam Ankon for a strong start. Hong Kong arrive with a squad similar to their Asia Cup 2025 group, hoping to turn the page under Yasim Murtaza’s leadership with support from Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Anshuman Rath, and Ehsan Khan as they push for a fresh statement in the competition. Get Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong live updates here.

LIVE UPDATES

15 Nov 2025, 01:40:50 pm IST Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: HK Post 167/8 (20) Bangladesh A managed to keep Hong Kong largely under control, ensuring they didn’t run away with the game. After 20 overs, Hong Kong finished at 167/8, with wickets falling at regular intervals and the run rate kept in check. The innings highlighted Bangladesh A’s disciplined bowling, setting up an intriguing contest for the chase.

15 Nov 2025, 01:20:59 pm IST Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: HK 121/5(17.3) Abdul Gaffar Saqlain steams in and Shiv Mathur times it beautifully, sending the ball racing to long-on for a boundary. The shot comes off the back foot, piercing the gap with precision as the fielders can only watch.

15 Nov 2025, 12:37:54 pm IST Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: HK 49/2 (7.4) SM Meherob strikes in the seventh over, knocking back Anshuman Rath’s stumps to end his run-a-ball 16. Rath looked to push on, but Meherob slipped one through to bowl him and give Bangladesh A an early breakthrough.

15 Nov 2025, 12:37:54 pm IST Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Game On! Zeeshan Ali and Anshuman Rath take guard, with Zeeshan on strike. Ripon Mondol has the new ball and is ready to get things underway.

15 Nov 2025, 11:55:25 am IST Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Playing XIs Hong Kong (Playing XI): Yasim Murtaza(c), Zeeshan Ali(w), Kinchit Shah, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Anshuman Rath, Ehsan Khan, Shiv Mathur, Aizaz Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Nasrulla Rana Bangladesh A (Playing XI): Habibur Rahman Sohan, Yasir Ali, Jishan Alam, Akbar Ali(c), Rakibul Hasan, Mahidul Islam Ankon(w), SM Meherob, Abu Hider Rony, Zawad Abrar, Ripon Mondol, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain

15 Nov 2025, 11:52:35 am IST Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Toss Update Bangladesh A have won the toss and have opted to bowl first against Hong Kong.

15 Nov 2025, 11:50:11 am IST Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Squads Bangladesh A: Akbar Ali (c), Md. Habibur Rahman, Yasir Ali, Jishan Alam, Ariful Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Mahidul Ankon (wk), Tofael Ahmed Rayhan, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Meherob Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Abu Hidar Rony, Md. Shadin Islam, Zawad Abrar, Md. Abdul Gaffar. Hong Kong: Yasim Murtaza (c), Zeeshan Ali (wk), Nizakat Khan, Narula Rana, Hassan Khan, Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Ehsan Khan, Kalhan Challu, Md. Ghazanfar, Aizaz Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Shiv Mathur, Kinchit Shah, Md. Waheed.

15 Nov 2025, 11:49:32 am IST Bangladesh A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Streaming Info The Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 matches will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Sony Sports TEN 1 and Sony Sports TEN HD1 channels.