Sri Lanka A Vs Afghanistan A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Bilal Sami Takes Three For AFG-A | SL-A 39/4 (4)

Sri Lanka A Vs Afghanistan A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Get live score and updates from match 4 of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 on Saturday, 15 November at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Sri Lanka A Vs Afghanistan A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Updates
Sri Lanka A cricket team. X | Sri Lanka Cricket
Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fourth T20I of the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, as Sri Lanka A take on Afghanistan A at West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Saturday, November 15. Sri Lanka A, runners-up last year, are led by 22-year-old Dunith Wellalage with key players Nishan Madushka, Nuwanidu Fernando, and Ramesh Mendis in the squad. Afghanistan A, defending champions, are captained by Darwish Rasooli and feature 10 players from the 2024 edition, including Sediqullah Atal, AM Ghazanfar, and Qais Ahmad. Get Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A live updates here.
LIVE UPDATES

Sri Lanka A Vs Afghanistan A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: SL-A 39/4 (4)

Croospulle's stay at the crease is a short one as he departs for just one, hitting it straight back to the bowler Bilal Sami. It turns into a fantastic over for the young pacer, who gets Madushka with a plumb LBW. And it gets EVEN better, as Bilal gets the wicket of Arachchige, who is caught behind by Ishaq!!

Wellalage, the new batter, prevents the hat-trick. He and Fernando are at the crease.

Sri Lanka A Vs Afghanistan A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: SL-A 29/1 (2.4)

Ghazanfar has the last laugh!! The spinner was hit for a boundary and a six by Halambage, but this time, the spinner mixes it up a bit. Hembalage's defense is breached and he is bowled. Sri Lanka A lose their first wicket. The new batter, Lasith Croospulle, gets off the mark.

Sri Lanka A Vs Afghanistan A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: SL-A 10/0 (1)

Nishan Madushka and Vishen Halambage are opening the innings for Sri Lanka A, and both of them get off the mark against AM Ghazanfar. Halambage then sets the tone for the innings with a big six over long on.

Sri Lanka A Vs Afghanistan A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Playing XIs

Sri Lanka A: Nishan Madushka (wk), Nuwanidu Fernando, Lasith Croospulle, Sahan Arachchige, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Vishen Halambage, Ramesh Mendis, Dunith Wellalage (c), Isitha Wijesundera, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Garuka Sanketh.

Afghanistan A: Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli (c), Imran Mir, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Farmanullah Safi, Zubaid Akbari, Nangeyalia Kharote, Qais Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Abdullah Ahmadzai.

Sri Lanka A Vs Afghanistan A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Toss Update

Sri Lanka A captain Dunith Wellalage has won the toss and opted to bat first against Afghanistan A.

Sri Lanka A Vs Afghanistan A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Full Squads

Sri Lanka A: Nishan Madushka (wk), Nuwanidu Fernando, Lasith Croospulle, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sahan Arachchige, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Ramesh Mendis, Dunith Wellalage (c), Pramod Madushan, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Vishen Halambage, Garuka Sanketh, Sohan de Livera, Isitha Wijesundera, Traveen Mathew.

Afghanistan A: Sediqullah Atal, Mohammad Ishaq (wk), Darwish Rasooli (c), Imran Mir, Rahmanullah, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Nangeyalia Kharote, Zubaid Akbari, Farmanullah Safi, Qais Ahmad, AM Ghazanfar, Bilal Sami, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Noor ul Rahman.

Sri Lanka A Vs Afghanistan A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Match Details

  • Fixture: Sri Lanka A vs Afghanistan A, Match 4

  • Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

  • Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025

  • Time: 5:00 PM IST (2:30 PM local time)

  • Live Streaming: SonyLIV

  • Live Telecast: Sony Sports TEN 1, Sony Sports TEN HD1

Sri Lanka A Vs Afghanistan A Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Welcome!

Good evening, cricket fans! Welcome to the start of our live blog for the Asia Cup Rising Stars match between Sri Lanka A and Afghanistan A. Stay tuned for pre-match updates, toss reports, and playing XIs as they happen!

Published At:
