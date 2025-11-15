Netherlands Hold Poland 1-1, Stand On Verge Of FIFA World Cup 2026 Berth
The Netherlands moved closer to 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification by drawing 1-1 with Poland on Saturday (November 15, 2025). Coach Ronald Koeman’s Oranje came from behind in Warsaw to take a major step toward direct qualification in Group G. With one match left to play, the Dutch top the group, three points clear of the Poles after Memphis Depay’s second-half equalizer cancelled Jakub Kaminski’s opener. The Netherlands also have a much better goal difference before the final match against Lithuania. Poland take on Malta on Monday.
