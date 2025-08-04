Day In Pics: August 04, 2025

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee workers stage a protest against the BJP-led state government, in New Delhi.
Security personnel during an anti-terror operation, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir.
SDRF personnel evacuate people from a flooded area amid a rise in the water level of the Ganga river during the monsoon season, in Prayagraj.
People gather to pay last respects to a 15-year-old girl who died of burn injuries after her mortal remains were brought to Bhubaneswar airport.
In this file photo, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Shibu Soren at his official residence, in Ranchi. Soren on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, passed away.
Vehicles stuck after the Badrinath National Highway gets blocked following rainfall, in Chamoli.
Mahant Deependra Giri and 'sadhus' carrying 'Chhari Mubarak', the holy mace of Lord Shiva, leave for the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, at Budshah Chowk in Srinagar.
Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat (in blue) competes during the World Wrestling Championships trials, in Lucknow.
The Monsoon session of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly adjourned sine die following the death of former Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder Shibu Soren, in Ranchi.
Telangana Jagruti president and MLC K. Kavitha speaks during her 72-hour hunger strike demanding 42 per cent reservation for backward communities, in Hyderabad.
In this image released by @narendramodi via X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays his respects to former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren, who passed away at the age of 81 on Monday, at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, in New Delhi. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is also seen.
In this image released by @rashtrapatibhvn via X, President Droupadi Murmu pays her respects to former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren, who passed away at the age of 81 on Monday, at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, in New Delhi.
Members of EPS-95 National Agitation Committee stage a protest demanding increased minimum pension and other benefits, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.
England's captain Ben Stokes, left, and India's captain Shubman Gill after end of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
Player of the match India's Mohammed Siraj after India won the match against England on day five of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
India's player of the series India's captain Shubman Gill on day five of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.
