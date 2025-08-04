National

Day In Pics: August 04, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for August 04, 2025

Congress protest in New Delhi
Congress protest in New Delhi | Photo: PTI

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee workers stage a protest against the BJP-led state government, in New Delhi.

Anti-terror operation in Kulgam enters 4th day
Anti-terror operation in Kulgam enters 4th day | Photo: PTI

Security personnel during an anti-terror operation, in Kulgam district, Jammu and Kashmir.

Swollen Ganga floods nearby areas
Swollen Ganga floods nearby areas | Photo: PTI

SDRF personnel evacuate people from a flooded area amid a rise in the water level of the Ganga river during the monsoon season, in Prayagraj.

Puri burn victims mortal remains reach Bhubaneswar
Puri burn victim's mortal remains reach Bhubaneswar | Photo: PTI

People gather to pay last respects to a 15-year-old girl who died of burn injuries after her mortal remains were brought to Bhubaneswar airport.

Shibu Soren passes away
Shibu Soren passes away | Photo: PTI

In this file photo, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Shibu Soren at his official residence, in Ranchi. Soren on Monday, Aug. 4, 2025, passed away.

Rain in Chamoli
Weather: Rain in Chamoli | Photo; PTI

Vehicles stuck after the Badrinath National Highway gets blocked following rainfall, in Chamoli.

Chhari Mubarak in Srinagar
Chhari Mubarak in Srinagar | Photo: PTI/S Irfan

Mahant Deependra Giri and 'sadhus' carrying 'Chhari Mubarak', the holy mace of Lord Shiva, leave for the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, at Budshah Chowk in Srinagar.

World Wrestling Championships trials
World Wrestling Championships trials | Photo: PTI/Nand kumar

Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat (in blue) competes during the World Wrestling Championships trials, in Lucknow.

Monsoon session of Jharkhand assembly
Monsoon session of Jharkhand assembly | Photo: PTI

The Monsoon session of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly adjourned sine die following the death of former Chief Minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder Shibu Soren, in Ranchi.

K Kavithas hunger strike for reservation
K Kavitha's hunger strike for reservation | Photo: PTI

Telangana Jagruti president and MLC K. Kavitha speaks during her 72-hour hunger strike demanding 42 per cent reservation for backward communities, in Hyderabad.

PM pays respects to Shibu Soren
PM pays respects to Shibu Soren | Photo: @narendramodi/X via PTI

In this image released by @narendramodi via X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays his respects to former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren, who passed away at the age of 81 on Monday, at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, in New Delhi. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is also seen.

PM pays respects to Shibu Soren
PM pays respects to Shibu Soren | Photo: @narendramodi/X via PTI

In this image released by @narendramodi via X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren as he pays his respects to the latter's father and former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren, who passed away at the age of 81 on Monday, at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, in New Delhi.

President Droupadi Murmu pays respects to Shibu Soren
President Droupadi Murmu pays respects to Shibu Soren | Photo; @rashtrapatibhvn/X via PTI

In this image released by @rashtrapatibhvn via X, President Droupadi Murmu pays her respects to former Jharkhand chief minister Shibu Soren, who passed away at the age of 81 on Monday, at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, in New Delhi.

Pensioners protest in Delhi
Pensioners protest in Delhi | Photo: PTI

Members of EPS-95 National Agitation Committee stage a protest demanding increased minimum pension and other benefits, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 5
IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 5 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

England's captain Ben Stokes, left, and India's captain Shubman Gill after end of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 5 Mohammed Siraj
ENG vs IND 5th Test Day 5 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Player of the match India's Mohammed Siraj after India won the match against England on day five of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

India vs England 5th Test Day 5 Shubman Gill
England vs India 5th Test Day 5 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

India's player of the series India's captain Shubman Gill on day five of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

England vs India 5th Test Day 5
India vs England 5th Test Day 5 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Player of the match India's Mohammed Siraj after India won the match against England on day five of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London.

PHOTOS

