How Prajwal Revanna’s Conviction Was A Turning Point In Karnataka’s Fight Against Rape

Revanna was sentenced to "imprisonment for life," which means the remainder of his natural life, under Section 376(2)(n) of the Indian Penal Code for repeatedly raping a woman. Life imprisonment is the maximum punishment possible for such a crime. Additionally, he received another "imprisonment for life" sentence under Section 376(2)(k) for committing rape on a woman while being in a position of control or dominance over her. He was also sentenced under various other sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act of 2000.