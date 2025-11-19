CR7, FIFA Prez Join US President Trump In Gala Dinner At White House
Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was at the White House on Tuesday as President Donald Trump hosted a glitzy dinner to honor Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. The soccer star was seated near the front of the East Room, not far from where the president and crown prince gave remarks to officials from both nations, along with major business leaders such as Apple CEO Tim Cook and Tesla founder Elon Musk. Trump, in his speech, made a point of recognizing Ronaldo, whom he said he introduced to his teenage son.
