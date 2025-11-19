India Vs South Africa: Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Skip ODIs - Report

"Hardik is recovering well from his quadriceps injury at the moment. He is at the Centre of Excellence doing his RTP (Return To Play) routines. As of now, returning from quadriceps injury, he needs to build up his workload and straightaway playing 50 overs will be risky. Till the T20 World Cup, the BCCI medical team and Hardik would focus on T20Is," the report quoted a BCCI source as saying.