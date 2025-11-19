India Vs South Africa: Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Skip ODIs - Report

Hardik Pandya to reportedly focus on T20Is before the 2026 World Cup
All-rounder expected to prove his match fitness for Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Jasprit Bumrah also likely to be rested from the three-match ODI series against South Africa
With ICC T20 World Cup 2026 being the priority, all-rounder Hardik Pandya, currently recovering from a quadriceps injury, is unlikely to play the forthcoming ODI series against South Africa starting November 30, and is reportedly expected to focus on the shortest format for now.
Hardik sustained the injury during the Asia Cup T20 in Dubai and had missed the final against Pakistan.
With workload management being the buzzword for seamers, Indian pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah is also likely to be rested from the three-match ODI series, according to a PTI report.
"Hardik is recovering well from his quadriceps injury at the moment. He is at the Centre of Excellence doing his RTP (Return To Play) routines. As of now, returning from quadriceps injury, he needs to build up his workload and straightaway playing 50 overs will be risky. Till the T20 World Cup, the BCCI medical team and Hardik would focus on T20Is," the report quoted a BCCI source as saying.
It added that Hardik will first prove his match fitness for Baroda in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and the Mumbai Indians captain would then play the T20I series against South Africa and New Zealand.
There are three ODIs against New Zealand as well, but 50-over cricket holds little significance in the build-up to the T20 showpiece. Post the 2026 edition of Indian Premier League, the focus for senior players will shift to the 2027 ODI World Cup cycle.
(With PTI inputs)