IND Vs SA, 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya Makes Statement Comeback In India Victory

Hardik Pandya's all-round show helps India crush South Africa by 101 runs
Pandya returned to international cricket after sustaining a quadricep injury in Asia Cup
His unbeaten 59 was 33 more than the second-highest individual score, Tilak Varma's 32-ball 26
Hardik Pandya played a fiery knock to help India end their innings with a flurry, then struck with his first delivery in the first T20I against South Africa at Barabati Stadium, Cuttack, on Tuesday (December 9, 2025). The all-rounder's heroics were at the heart of India's massive 101-run victory.
The star all-rounder returned to international cricket after over two months away from action. He sustained a quadricep injury during India's Asia Cup match against Sri Lanka.
The 32-year-old, slotted straight into the playing XI, hit six fours and four sixes in a belligerent 28-ball knock. His unbeaten 59 was 33 more than the second-highest individual score, Tilak Varma's 32-ball 26.
In the process, the right-handed batter became only the fourth Indian to hit 100 sixes in the format, joining an exclusive list also featuring Rohit Sharma (205), Suryakumar Yadav (155), and Virat Kohli (124).
After a breather, Pandya was back with the ball and wasted no time in making his presence felt. Arshdeep Singh, India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is, struck early to remove Quinton de Kock and Dewald Brevis. Varun Chakaravarthy then had Proteas skipper Aiden Markram.
In the seventh over, an inside edge gave Pandya the wicket of dangerous David Miller, taken cleanly by Jitesh Sharma. Defending 175/6, India were in a dominant position.
And Pandya, who missed the preceding Test and ODI legs, did his trick once again. For the unversed, his three wickets in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final helped India beat the Proteas by seven runs. Then, India scored 176/7.