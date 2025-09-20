IND Vs OMA, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Singh Becomes First Indian To Take 100 T20I Wickets

Arshdeep Singh reached three figures in 64 games, making him the fourth fastest to the 100-wicket milestone in the world and the quickest among pacers. Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan tops the list, having got to the mark in just 53 matches

arshdeep singh 100 wickets t20i record india vs oman asia cup 2025
Arshdeep Singh in action during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Oman at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Photo: AP
  • Arshdeep Singh picks up his 100th T20I wicket in his 64th match

  • Quickest among pacers worldwide to reach landmark

  • India beat Oman by 21 runs in last Group A match of Asia Cup 2025

Arshdeep Singh became the first and only India bowler to reach the 100-wicket landmark in men's T20 internationals on Friday (September 20, 2025).

The left-arm seamer dismissed Oman's Vinayak Shukla to get to the mark during India's 21-run victory in their last Group A clash of Asia Cup 2025. Arshdeep reached three figures in 64 games, making him the fourth fastest to the milestone in the world and the quickest among pacers.

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan is the quickest to 100 wickets, having got there in just 53 matches. Nepal leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane (54 games) and Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (63 games) are next in the list.

India's Top Four T20I Wicket-Takers

Arshdeep had become India’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is during the first 20-over game against England in January 2025. He overtook leggie Yuzvendra Chahal, who has 96 wickets from 80 appearances so far.

Third in the list is all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has 96 wickets from 117 games. He is followed by bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who has scalped 92 wickets in 72 matches.

Meanwhile, Arshdeep finished the 12th match of Asia Cup's 2025 edition with figures of 1-37 as India restricted Oman to a 167-run total in response to their 189-run target.

Sanju Samson hit a 45-ball 56 and Abhishek Sharma provided the early momentum with a 15-ball 38 as India scored 188 for eight, with captain Suryakumar Yadav demoting himself to number 11 in the batting order.

In reply, Oman gave a good account of themselves before ending at 167 for four in their allotted quota of 20 overs.

India will hope for Arshdeep to fire when they take on arch-rivals Pakistan in Super Fours on Sunday, September 21. The clash will be played amid frosty relations between the sub-continental neighbours, exacerbated by the no-handshake controversy.

The issue continues to intensify, with Pakistan Cricket Board reportedly responding to International Cricket Council's communication and defending its media manager filming a meeting with match referee Andy Pycroft and team officials, ahead of their Asia Cup game against UAE in Abu Dhabi.

