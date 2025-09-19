'No Handshake' Controversy: PCB Responds To ICC, Defends Media Manager Filming Meeting - Report

The Pakistan Cricket Board reportedly maintained that its media manager filming a meeting with match referee Andy Pycroft, ahead of their Asia Cup game against UAE, complied with ICC protocols

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Bhuvan Gupta
Updated on:
Updated on:
No Handshake Controversy PCB Responds To ICC Andy Pycroft meeting asia cup 2025 Report
Pakistan's interior minister and chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board, Mohsin Naqvi, centre, speaks as former PCB heads Najam Sethi, left, and Ramiz Raja watch during a press conference regarding the Asia Cup cricket tournament, in Lahore. Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • International Cricket Council wrote to PCB, citing "multiple violations" of Players and Match Officials Area

  • World cricket body also questioned a PCB release that stated match referee Andy Pycroft had apologised

  • Pakistan board holds its ground in reported response

The India vs Pakistan no-handshake controversy is showing no signs of ending. Responding to the International Cricket Council's (ICC) communication, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday (September 19, 2025) reportedly defended its media manager filming a meeting with match referee Andy Pycroft and team officials ahead of their Asia Cup game against UAE in Abu Dhabi.

ICC Raises Concerns Over PMOA Code Violations

ICC chief executive officer Sanjog Gupta wrote to the PCB on Thursday, citing "multiple violations" of the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) code. The violations included the recording of an interaction involving coach Mike Hesson, captain Salman Ali Agha, and manager Naveed Akram Cheema.

The ICC communication also questioned a PCB media release that stated match referee Pycroft had apologised, clarifying that he had only expressed regret over a miscommunication caused by an Asian Cricket Council (ACC) venue manager.

PCB Asserts Filming Was Within ICC Protocols

The PCB maintained that its media manager’s actions complied with ICC protocols, according to a PTI report, which quoted a tournament source as saying, "The team's media manager is part of the squad and has authorised access to the PMOA. His presence there is not a violation."

PCB added that existing protocols permit media managers to use cameras in the PMOA, as per the report. The source further said, "If the Standard Operating Procedure was not followed, the ICC should check with the (match) referee on whether the matter was reported to the ACU."

Related Content
Related Content

Origin Of 'No Handshake' Controversy

The controversy began when Suryakumar Yadav did not shake hands with his opposite number Salman Ali Agha. Following this, the PCB lodged a complaint with the ICC about the match referee allegedly violating 'Spirit of the Game' protocols and sought his removal from the tournament or from Pakistan's matches.

The ICC rejected the PCB's claims and supported its elite panel match referee, clarifying that he was merely relaying a message from the ACC venue manager.

Furthermore, PTI reported that a tournament source confirmed that the ICC match official had flagged the incident to the Pakistan team's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) official, who acknowledged it.

The global body emphasised in its email to PCB that "the ICC, in order to preserve the interest of the sport, the tournament and the stakeholders involved accepted PCB's request although this demonstrated a complete disregard for the sanctity of the PMOA, where the meeting took place."

(With PTI inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Oman Live Cricket Score, T20 Asia Cup 2025: IND Play 250th T20I, Gill-Sharma Open Against OMA

  2. Ireland Vs England 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Rain Delays Toss As Washout Threat Looms

  3. India Vs Oman Toss Update, Asia Cup 2025 Match 12: IND To Bat First Against OMA - Check Playing XIs

  4. ‘No Handshake’ Controversy: Anil Chaudhary Slams PCB’s Politics, Defends ICC Referee Pycroft

  5. India's 250th T20I Match: Full Stats, Records And Milestones

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

  2. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

  3. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  4. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  5. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

  2. Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission Of Shielding Centralised Voter Deletions

  3. PILs Challenging Maratha Quota Dismissed; Bombay HC Says Petitioners Not Directly Affected

  4. CEA Nageswaran Expects US Tariff Dispute Resolution in 8–10 Weeks

  5. Editors Guild Says Court Order To Take Down Content On Adani Enterprises 'Concerning'

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  2. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  3. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  4. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

  5. Trump Meets King Charles Amid 'Dump Trump' Chants On London Streets

World News

  1. UK Deports First Migrant Under New Immigration Treaty : Indian National Sent Back to France

  2. India, EU Aim to Finalise Free Trade Deal by December, Says Modi After Talks with European Commission President

  3. The ‘Martyrdom’ of Charlie Kirk: How Culture Wars Erode Democracy

  4. Nepal Observes National Mourning Day for Gen Z Protest Victims

  5. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

Latest Stories

  1. Tamil Actor-Comedian Robo Shankar Passes Away At 46: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Karthi Pay Heartfelt Tributes

  2. Indian Techie Shot Dead By Police In Santa Clara Following Alleged Roommate Altercation

  3. Maharashtra Weather Alert: Yellow Alert for 14 Districts, Heavy Rains Continue

  4. Maharashtra Government Makes E-KYC Mandatory For Ladki Bahin Beneficiaries

  5. Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast: Light Rain Expected with Rising Temperatures

  6. Trump Says He Is 'Very Close' To India and Modi

  7. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  8. Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Strikes Papua, Indonesia; Buildings And Bridge Damaged