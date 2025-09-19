'No Handshake' Controversy: PCB Responds To ICC, Defends Media Manager Filming Meeting - Report

International Cricket Council wrote to PCB, citing "multiple violations" of Players and Match Officials Area
World cricket body also questioned a PCB release that stated match referee Andy Pycroft had apologised
Pakistan board holds its ground in reported response
The India vs Pakistan no-handshake controversy is showing no signs of ending. Responding to the International Cricket Council's (ICC) communication, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday (September 19, 2025) reportedly defended its media manager filming a meeting with match referee Andy Pycroft and team officials ahead of their Asia Cup game against UAE in Abu Dhabi.
ICC Raises Concerns Over PMOA Code Violations
ICC chief executive officer Sanjog Gupta wrote to the PCB on Thursday, citing "multiple violations" of the Players and Match Officials Area (PMOA) code. The violations included the recording of an interaction involving coach Mike Hesson, captain Salman Ali Agha, and manager Naveed Akram Cheema.
The ICC communication also questioned a PCB media release that stated match referee Pycroft had apologised, clarifying that he had only expressed regret over a miscommunication caused by an Asian Cricket Council (ACC) venue manager.
PCB Asserts Filming Was Within ICC Protocols
The PCB maintained that its media manager’s actions complied with ICC protocols, according to a PTI report, which quoted a tournament source as saying, "The team's media manager is part of the squad and has authorised access to the PMOA. His presence there is not a violation."
PCB added that existing protocols permit media managers to use cameras in the PMOA, as per the report. The source further said, "If the Standard Operating Procedure was not followed, the ICC should check with the (match) referee on whether the matter was reported to the ACU."
Origin Of 'No Handshake' Controversy
The controversy began when Suryakumar Yadav did not shake hands with his opposite number Salman Ali Agha. Following this, the PCB lodged a complaint with the ICC about the match referee allegedly violating 'Spirit of the Game' protocols and sought his removal from the tournament or from Pakistan's matches.
The ICC rejected the PCB's claims and supported its elite panel match referee, clarifying that he was merely relaying a message from the ACC venue manager.
Furthermore, PTI reported that a tournament source confirmed that the ICC match official had flagged the incident to the Pakistan team's Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) official, who acknowledged it.
The global body emphasised in its email to PCB that "the ICC, in order to preserve the interest of the sport, the tournament and the stakeholders involved accepted PCB's request although this demonstrated a complete disregard for the sanctity of the PMOA, where the meeting took place."
(With PTI inputs)