Asia Cup 2025: ICC Rejects Pakistan Cricket Board's Demand To Remove Match Referee Andy Pycroft

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had filed a complaint to ICC, demanding that match referee Andy Pycroft be removed from Asia Cup 2025 after the India vs Pakistan no handshake controversy

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Asia Cup 2025: ICC Rejects Pakistan Cricket Boards Demand To Remove Match Referee Andy Pycroft
File photo of the International Cricket Council logo. | Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • ICC rejected PCB's demand to remove Andy Pycroft from Asia Cup 2025

  • PCB threatened to withdraw from Asia Cup over handshake issue

  • Complaint lodged regarding Pycroft's alleged instructions to Salman Agha

  • Pycroft set to officiate Pakistan's next match against UAE

The International Cricket Council (ICC) rejected the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) demand to remove match referee Andy Pycroft from the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The PCB had reportedly threatened a pullout from the tournament over the issue, following their formal complaint about a 'no handshake' incident involving the India and Pakistan captains. Pycroft will continue his duties as an official in the Asia Cup.

The PCB had lodged a formal complaint with the ICC, alleging that match referee Andy Pycroft instructed Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha to avoid shaking hands with Indian counterpart Suryakumar Yadav. This incident occurred at the toss during their Asia Cup match on Sunday, September 14.

An ICC source, speaking to PTI, confirmed the rejection of the PCB's appeal on Tuesday. The source said, "Late last night, ICC had sent a reply to PCB stating that Pycroft won't be removed and their plea has been rejected."

ICC Dismisses PCB's Appeal Over Pycroft

Pakistan team manager Naved Cheema also filed a complaint with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), alleging Pycroft insisted the captains not exchange team sheets, which goes against customary practice. After India won the match by seven wickets, Suryakumar Yadav and his team members did not shake hands with their cross-border rivals.

Related Content
Related Content

The PCB had pushed for Pycroft's removal from the entire tournament, but the ICC, led by India's Jay Shah, summarily rejected their demand. The PCB is now trying to work out a respectable solution to prevent Pycroft from officiating in their upcoming matches.

Pycroft, a 69-year-old veteran Zimbabwean official, is scheduled to officiate Pakistan’s final group stage game against the UAE on Wednesday, September 17. He holds a senior position in the ICC Elite Panel and has officiated in 695 international games across men's and women's cricket.

The PCB had proposed having Richie Richardson stand as match referee for their match against the UAE. The proposal's current status remains uncertain.

PCB Chief Fires Usman Wahla

Well-placed sources blamed the situation on internal miscommunication. The PCB's Director of Cricket Operations, Usman Wahla, reportedly failed to inform his captain about the tournament's rules and regulations, specifically a 'No Handshake' policy.

A furious PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, who also chairs the ACC, sacked Wahla on Monday for the embarrassment caused to the national cricket team and its captain. Well-placed sources revealed Wahla should have informed Salman about the policy, and the Pakistan skipper was apparently caught unawares by events.

A PCB source explained to PTI, "Wahla should have released a statement at the toss itself when the two captains didn't shake hands. Naqvi apparently was furious as he handled it poorly."

(With PTI Inputs)

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup 2025: Pakistan's Super 4s Qualification Scenario – Explainer

  2. India Qualify For Asia Cup Super Fours: Suryakumar Yadav's Men Advance After Oman Loss To UAE

  3. Women's Premier League 2026 To Begin Earlier Than Usual - Check Likely Starting Month

  4. Asia Cup 2025: Afghanistan Pacer Ruled Out Of Tournament After Shoulder Trouble

  5. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025: A Rivalry In Decline, A Victory Laden With Symbolism - What To Read?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025: When, Where To Watch BWF 500 Final On Tv And Online

  5. Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag Reach Final, Beat Lin And Chen Of Chinese Taipei

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Will Set Aside Entire SIR If Methodology Illegal: SC Warns ECI

  2. Half Victory? What Did The Supreme Court Say About the Waqf Act 2025

  3. Kuki Leaders' Homes Attacked in Manipur Amid Rising Tensions

  4. Arbitrary Exercise Of Power Not Allowed: SC Stays Key Waqf Act Provisions Which Sparked Nationwide Protests

  5. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

  2. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  3. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

  4. Trump Mulls South Korea Visit; Possible Meeting With Xi Jinping Ahead Of APEC Summit

  5. Trump Slashes Tariffs on Metals, Medicines and More to Countries With U.S. Trade Deals

World News

  1. Germany Holds Talks With Taliban Representatives To Resume Deportations

  2. 'Typical Act of Unilateral Bullying': China Slams US Proposal for Tariffs on Russian Oil Purchasers

  3. Tianjin Trifecta: Who Plays What Role In Changed India, China, Russia Relations?

  4. Trump Blames Immigration Policy After Indian-Origin Man Killed In Dallas

  5. Deciphering The Gen-Z Revolution In Nepal

Latest Stories

  1. SC Grants Bail to Elgar Parishad Case Accused Mahesh Raut On Medical Grounds

  2. Himachal Pradesh Weather Alert: Mandi Landslide and Dharampur Floods Devastate Region

  3. September 16, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Gemini, Sagittarius, And Pisces

  4. Centre’s Import Duty Waiver On Cotton Plunges Local Farmers Into Despair

  5. A Recipe For Friendship: How India-Russia Relations Stay Strong Despite Headwinds

  6. Teenage Fury And Misogyny: Netflix's Adolescence Shone A Light On The Toxic Manosphere

  7. BMW Crash: Driver Sent To Judicial Custody In Death Of Finance Ministry Official

  8. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP