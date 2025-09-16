Asia Cup 2025: ICC Rejects Pakistan Cricket Board's Demand To Remove Match Referee Andy Pycroft

ICC rejected PCB's demand to remove Andy Pycroft from Asia Cup 2025
PCB threatened to withdraw from Asia Cup over handshake issue
Complaint lodged regarding Pycroft's alleged instructions to Salman Agha
Pycroft set to officiate Pakistan's next match against UAE
The International Cricket Council (ICC) rejected the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) demand to remove match referee Andy Pycroft from the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. The PCB had reportedly threatened a pullout from the tournament over the issue, following their formal complaint about a 'no handshake' incident involving the India and Pakistan captains. Pycroft will continue his duties as an official in the Asia Cup.
The PCB had lodged a formal complaint with the ICC, alleging that match referee Andy Pycroft instructed Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha to avoid shaking hands with Indian counterpart Suryakumar Yadav. This incident occurred at the toss during their Asia Cup match on Sunday, September 14.
An ICC source, speaking to PTI, confirmed the rejection of the PCB's appeal on Tuesday. The source said, "Late last night, ICC had sent a reply to PCB stating that Pycroft won't be removed and their plea has been rejected."
ICC Dismisses PCB's Appeal Over Pycroft
Pakistan team manager Naved Cheema also filed a complaint with the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), alleging Pycroft insisted the captains not exchange team sheets, which goes against customary practice. After India won the match by seven wickets, Suryakumar Yadav and his team members did not shake hands with their cross-border rivals.
The PCB had pushed for Pycroft's removal from the entire tournament, but the ICC, led by India's Jay Shah, summarily rejected their demand. The PCB is now trying to work out a respectable solution to prevent Pycroft from officiating in their upcoming matches.
Pycroft, a 69-year-old veteran Zimbabwean official, is scheduled to officiate Pakistan’s final group stage game against the UAE on Wednesday, September 17. He holds a senior position in the ICC Elite Panel and has officiated in 695 international games across men's and women's cricket.
The PCB had proposed having Richie Richardson stand as match referee for their match against the UAE. The proposal's current status remains uncertain.
PCB Chief Fires Usman Wahla
Well-placed sources blamed the situation on internal miscommunication. The PCB's Director of Cricket Operations, Usman Wahla, reportedly failed to inform his captain about the tournament's rules and regulations, specifically a 'No Handshake' policy.
A furious PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi, who also chairs the ACC, sacked Wahla on Monday for the embarrassment caused to the national cricket team and its captain. Well-placed sources revealed Wahla should have informed Salman about the policy, and the Pakistan skipper was apparently caught unawares by events.
A PCB source explained to PTI, "Wahla should have released a statement at the toss itself when the two captains didn't shake hands. Naqvi apparently was furious as he handled it poorly."
(With PTI Inputs)